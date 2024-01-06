Last-minute back-to-school stress shopping as re-opening beckons

Parents and thousands of learners across the country thronged various bookshops and uniform outlets as they embarked on back-to-school preparations ahead of the reopening of schools for the first term on Monday next week.

In Nairobi, various bookshops and uniform shops were jam-packed even as parents decried the high cost of school supplies such as shoes and textbooks.

According to Ms Mary Nduta, a parent in Nairobi, most shops have increased the price of shoes and uniforms compared to last year.

“I came to this shop in January last year and bought a pair of school shoes for Sh1,000 but now it costs Sh500 more. This means going back to the drawing board because I have two children and I can only buy one pair of shoe with the amount of money I have," said Ms Nduta.

Those who own uniform distribution shops in Nairobi also said that due to the high cost of uniforms, most parents have significantly reduced the number of uniforms for their children.

“Customers need a discount on purchases but it is difficult to give a discount. What we see is that most parents have reduced the number of uniforms they buy. For example, a parent who would buy three pairs of uniforms is now buying one or two," said Mr Francis Macharia, a uniform distributor in Nairobi.

In Nakuru, most parents said they had opted to buy second-hand items, which are much cheaper, because of the high cost of living.

"I have three children in secondary school and need new items, but with the tough economic times, I can only afford mitumba (second-hand clothes)," said Ms Jackline Chebet.

Mr Elijah Misoi, a resident of Mariashoni, said he chose to buy school uniforms by the roadside because he could not afford the prices at traditional shops.

"I used to buy new school uniforms, especially shoes and other accessories, from the main dealers. Nowadays, I buy them from second-hand dealers because their prices are fair," said Mr Misoi.

Mr Charles Maina, who sells metal school boxes, said most of his customers are opting to repair old boxes instead of buying new ones.

"Customers are repairing old boxes instead of buying new ones," said Mr Maina, adding that a box currently sells for between Sh1,300 and Sh2,500.

In Nyanza region, parents cried foul over the end of the era of the school insurance scheme when schools reopen next week, and also pleaded with headteachers not to send their pupils away as the economy continues to bite.

Speaking on behalf of the parents, the chairman conveyed their plea to President William Ruto, urging him to reconsider the decision to terminate the EduAfya Insurance Scheme.

Mr Jackson Ogweno emphasized the critical role EduAfya played in supporting the well-being of their children. He expressed frustration, noting that the termination was done without an acknowledgement of the challenges faced by the learners.

"Mr President, please take charge of education seriously because things are not going the right way. EduAfya was helping our children a lot. Surprisingly, someone silently decided to stop it. I don't know whose directive it was," said Mr Ogweno.

Highlighting the timing of the termination, Mr Ogweno noted that it coincides with a period when parents are facing economic hardship and struggling to afford even a single meal a day.

With the termination of EduAfya, parents are now faced with the additional burden of increased medical expenses. He earnestly appealed with the President to intervene, stating that it would be in the best interest of the parents for the directive to be reconsidered.

The fate of former President Uhuru Kenyatta's EduAfya initiative hangs in a balance as the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) has warned Parliament that the programme will not be included in the new organisation that will replace the fund.

In the arrangement, the Ministry of Education facilitates EduAfya by immediately covering the premiums for all students in public secondary schools under the Free Day Secondary Education program. This coverage provides students with access to a wide range of medical treatments, including treatment abroad.

On November 30, NHIF Chief Executive Officer Elijah Wachira warned the National Assembly Petitions Committee that all contracts with EduAfya service providers would be terminated by December 31. This decision puts the health coverage of over 3.4 million students at risk.

Parents have also pleaded with school principals on modalities of paying fees.

"Parents are under pressure considering the current economic situation, so principals should have the human heart and desist from sending learners away for non-payment of school fees," said Mr Ogweno in an interview with the Nation.

This comes shortly after the National Treasury announced on Thursday that it had released Sh31.3 billion to schools ahead of their opening next week.

Of the Sh31.3 billion released by the Treasury, the Free Primary Education programmr will get Sh4.74 billion, while Sh7.6 billion will go to the Junior Secondary School Capitation Grant.

School examination and invigilation fees will get about Sh2.8 billion, with the Free Senior Secondary Education programme getting the lion's share of Sh16.2 billion, according to a statement from State House.



