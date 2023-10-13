Long holiday for students as schools reopen on January 8

Learners in primary, secondary and teacher training colleges will enjoy a 10-week holiday before schools resume early next year according to the term dates released by the Ministry of Education on Friday.

Schools are set to officially closely on October 27, 2023 to pave way for national examinations and now the ministry has announced that learning will resume on January 8 2024 for the First Term. This means that learners will be at home for 72 days, a huge relieve from the two-week breaks they had at the end of Term I and II.

The 2024 academic calendar will also mark the first time schools follow the regular calendar since it was disrupted by the pandemic in 2020. This academic year began on January 23 2023 after national examinations went into late December. 2021 and 2022 had four school terms packed in one calendar year instead of the usual three to make up for time lost during the lockdown of 2020.

Term I will have 13 weeks from January 8 to April 5 2024. The April holiday will run for three until April 26 2024. The 14-week Second Term will commence on April 29 and close on August 2 2024 for a three-week holiday until August 26 2024 when schools will open for the last school term of the year. The shortest term of the year (9 weeks) will end on October 25 2024 to pave way for national examinations. Term I and II will each have a three-day half-term break.

Next year, there will be no Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations and the last 8-4-4 will leave primary school in two weeks’ time on November 2 2023. Next year, the learners will again enjoy the 10-week end-of-year holidays.