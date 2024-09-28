Kuppet rejects Education CS Julius Ogamba’s plan for interns

The Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) has rejected a plan by the government to hire intern teachers on permanent terms competitively.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba told a parliamentary team that the hiring of the 46,000 teachers would be competitive as required by the Constitution and relevant laws.

“Candidates will be confirmed in their positions from January 1, 2025, as per the approved budgetary allocation timelines,” Mr Ogamba told the National Assembly Committee on Education.

However, Kuppet said the minister’s remarks contradict promises made by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

Kuppet Secretary-General Akelo Misori said the intern teachers, “who have diligently served for two years”, have a binding contract with the commission that should lead to their confirmation on permanent and pensionable terms without any hurdles.

“Kuppet rejects Mr Ogamba’s directive on these teachers to apply for their jobs afresh,” Mr Misori said.

The pledge by the TSC to graduate interns to employ them on permanent and pensionable terms was taken as an important step in addressing staffing shortages at Junior School.

Kuppet Chairman Omboko Milemba issued a warning of unrest by educators, adding that the interns have played an important role in sustaining the country’s education system.

“The Cabinet Secretary should not incite the public and teachers in this matter revolving around the employment of intern teachers on permanent terms,” the Kuppet chairman said.

“Just recently, teachers called off their strike and went back to class.”

He added that Mr Ogamba’s comments are irrational and go against teachers’ wishes.

“Does he want teachers to boycott work and return to the streets? Is the minister aware that interns have been and still are the heart and soul of junior schools?” Mr Milemba asked.

“To demoralise, laugh at and kill their expectations is to pull down the progress in junior schools.”

Mr Milemba said parliamentary resolutions and a presidential order clearly outlined the absorption of intern teachers on permanent and pensionable terms.

He added that the Budgetary and Appropriations Committee of the National Assembly and President William Ruto gave a commitment on the issue, “which was central to the resolution of teachers’ strike”.

The union told the government to brace itself for another teachers’ work boycott if the promise made to the intern tutors are not kept.

“It should be noted that the minister is not the employer of teachers. His plate is already full with a host of issues, including non-disbursement and non-remittance of funds to schools,” Mr Milemba said.

“He should address those issues instead of encroaching on a matter that is the jurisdiction of the TSC.”

Angry university lecturers

The CS told lawmakers that the government is dedicated to increasing the number of teachers for Junior School.

It is not the first time the minister has faced a backlash after issuing a statement.