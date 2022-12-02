KCSE examinations kick off

The 2022 Form Four national exams began on Friday across the country, with 884,263 candidates eligible to write the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) tests.

As was the case with the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations, which ended on Wednesday, the exams will be tightly monitored by the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) and security agencies to ward off malpractices.

The candidates will start with English functional skills testing at 8am and later write English comprehension, literary appreciation and grammar tests in the afternoon.

The examinations will run until December 23. The marking for the KCSE will begin on January 2, 2023, and be completed on January 20, before schools open on January 23.

Here is a round-up of how the day one of the examinations kicked off.

Security officers and centre managers board a vehicle after picking the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination papers at Nyeri Central headquarters on December 2, 2022. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

Tharaka-Nithi Director of Education Bridget Wambua (left) issuing KCSE examination papers at Meru South Sub County container in Chuka town. Photo credit: Alex Njeru | Nation Media Group

KICD boss Prof Charles Ong'ondo monitors distribution of exam papers at in Luanda, Vihiga December 2, 2022. Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group