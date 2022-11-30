Tharaka Nithi KPSEA candidate dies in lorry accident

A Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) examination candidate at Kirundi Primary School in Tharaka Nithi County died after he was run over by a lorry.

Kirundi Sub-Location assistant chief Isiah Berece said the boy was alighting from a moving lorry when he fell and the rear wheels ran over him. The boy died on the spot during the Tuesday evening crash.

Police moved the boy’s body to Marimanti Level Four Hospital mortuary as investigations continue.

“The Grade Six boy was reportedly alighting from the lorry when he accidentally fell and the rear wheels ran over him at Kamathina area,” said Mr Berece.

Residents told the media that after completing the second day of the exams, the boy went to a nearby Mukungi River in Karutini village to load sand onto the lorry that killed him.

“On arrival at Kamathina area, together with the other sand loaders, the boy alighted from the moving lorry as usual but unfortunately he fell under the lorry and the rear wheels ran over him on the chest and he died,” said Mr James Kithaka, a resident.

He said due to hunger occasioned by prolonged drought, many pupils load sand into lorries to earn money that they give their parents to buy food.

In Tharaka Nithi County, a total of 11,458 candidates; 6007 boys and 5451 girls in 494 centres are sitting for the inaugural KPSEA examination. Some 12,773 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education candidates, among them 6411 boys and 6362 girls in 430 centres are also doing the tests.