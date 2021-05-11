Kapsabet Boys are kings in Rift Valley in 2020 KCSE exam

Kapsabet Boys

By the time of going to the press, Kapsabet Boy’s had 61 students scoring A as compared to 49 in 2019; 134 A- compared to 138 in 2019, and 92 B+, according to a preliminary list by the school.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Sunday Nation Team

Kapsabet Boys had two candidates ranked among the top 15 students nationally in the 2020 KCSE exam. 

