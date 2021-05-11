Robinson Wanjala Simiyu
Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Education

Prime

2020 KCSE: ‘My success did not come as a surprise’, says Robinson Wanjala

logo (11)

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

Two days before the start of the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams, Murang’a High School Deputy Principal Charles Karanja handed a Sh50,000 post-dated cheque to the top student, Robinson Wanjala Simiyu, with the promise that he could cash it if he topped in the national test. He did not disappoint.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Court revokes nomination of Dorothy Jemator to IEBC panel

  2. Covid-19: Kenya records 334 new cases, 18 deaths

  3. DRC President brushes off criticism over generals

  4. Ugandan court bans exams on Muslim holidays

  5. Uhuru, UK PM Johnson in virtual meeting

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.