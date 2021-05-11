Candidates who scored low marks in KCPE shine in KCSE

Some candidates who recorded poor results in the primary schools’ national exam four years ago have posted impressive results in KCSE exams released on Monday.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha listed the names of 10 candidates who scored below 200 marks in the KCPE exams four years ago but have now attained university entry qualifications. Prof Magoha said the impressive results by the group is testimony that candidates should not be labelled a flop.

“When I released the 2019 KCSE examinations results, I disclosed a list of candidates who had made the greatest improvement in their academic abilities based on their KCPE scores. Our decision then, as it is now, was to try and explain the fact that candidates who score low marks in KCPE can still do well in KCSE given the right environment, teaching and learning,” said the CS.

“This move now appears to have motivated even more candidates who scored lowly in KCPE four years ago to even do better in the 2020 KCSE. I am, therefore, even more emboldened this year to name a few candidates who have turned out from what many label KCPE “flops” to KCSE stars.”

The students included: Hassan Abdullahi Osman from Wayam Secondary —168 marks in KCPE to B-(minus) in KCSE

Cheruiyot Bett Dennis from Kimargis Secondary—190 marks to B-(minus)