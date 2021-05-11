More students to join university this year

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha releases the 2020 KCSE results at Mitihani House in Nairobi on May 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo  &  Faith Nyamai

What you need to know:

  • In last year’s exam, 143,140 candidates scored C+ and above in the 2020 exams attaining the minimum university entry requirement.
  • A total of 24,478 scored B- while 35,340 candidates, scored a C +.

An additional 17,393 candidates in the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam qualified for admission to university compared to 2019.

