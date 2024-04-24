It's official! October 10 public holiday renamed Mazingira Day

Utamaduni Day public holiday on October 10 has been renamed Mazingira Day after President William Ruto assented to the Miscellaneous Amendments Bill 2024.

A dispatch from State House said Kenyans to take part in conservation activities on the day.

"The Bill amends the Public Holidays Act (Cap. 110) to substitute Utamaduni Day with Mazingira Day as a public holiday to be observed on 10th October every year. This seeks to complement government efforts towards environmental protection and conservation," PCS said in a statement.

"The Mazingira Day shall therefore be a day for all Kenyans to participate in environment conservation activities including tree planting in line with the government’s efforts towards accelerating forest restoration and ensuring that 15 Billion trees are planted by 2032 in seeking to address the effects of climate change."