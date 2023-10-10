First Lady Rachel Ruto in push for national dress 

There is a renewed push by First Lady Rachel Ruto and other state officials to have a national dress.

Speaking at the inaugural Utamaduni Day celebrations held yesterday at the Bomas of Kenya, the leaders said such a step was not only a way of helping preserve the national culture but also to promote patriotism.

The First Lady confirmed the government’s commitment to promoting all forms of national and cultural expressions —including literature, the arts, traditional celebrations, science, communication, information, mass media, publications, libraries, buildings and other forms of cultural heritage.

Mrs Ruto said Utamaduni Day presented Kenyans with an opportunity to bridge the gap between their diverse backgrounds.

“How can we create globally recognisable products that showcase our heritage?” Mrs Ruto posed. “Maybe it’s time for us to develop our own ‘Kollywood’ by tapping into Talanta Hela, a government-driven initiative and others.”

“The different cultural norms –including traditional attires, unique food and a variety of languages – contributed to “the vibrant mosaic of our beautiful nation”, she explained.

“By next year, we will have a national dressing,” Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria said.

For CS Kuria it was a day to “celebrate who we truly are” and to reflect on the much the country had achieved.

With the government keen on entrenching and preserving the Kenyan heritage, the Cabinet passed the Culture Bill the state said.

The Principal Secretary for Culture, Ummi Bashir, urged Kenyans to make peace with each.

“May this day bind us and unite us as a people,” PS Bashir said.

Urging Kenyans to continuously come up with novel ways to market the nation’s rich culture while preserving and protecting its intellectual property, Mrs Ruto said Utamaduni Day was conceived to honour and celebrate the profound richness of the country’s cultural diversity and heritage.

“It is a day for us to unite and rejoice in our ethnic diversity, traditions, languages, and customs that together create a magnificent tapestry of unity within our diversity,” she said.

First Lady Rachael Ruto (right) serves traditional food alongside Tourism Cabinet Secretary Peninah Malonza during the Utamaduni Day celebrations at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi on October 10, 2023. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

The Constitution recognises culture as the foundation of the nation, acknowledging it as the cumulative civilisation of the people of Kenya. Until yesterday, however, it had never been observed nationally.

The Chief of Staff Felix Koskei implored Kenyans to shun vices that eroded the culture and the visions of the country’s founding fathers.

He said the culture of honesty the country is founded on, was slowly giving in and vices were cripping in.

“Be true to yourself and our cultures and weed out the vices of corruption that are permeating into the society,” Mr Koskei said.

“Our culture is our identity. It is the true worth of this republic. It is in culture that there is unity.”

CS Kuria said: “It is time to take stock. How many things are at variance with how our founders were doing their things,” he said.

Formerly Moi Day — which was more recognised by the older generation — Utamaduni Day is a day that Kenyans celebrate the very diversity that is the fabric that makes Kenya's rich culture.

The over 42 tribes that make up the country were represented.

If there was ever a show of the real “utamaduni” and a representation of the tribes that make up the country, it was visible in the dressing and the meals.

The confusion in the formality —or the informality— of the day was seen through the dressing of the government officials who attended the function.

Apart from CS Kuria who donned Kikuyu traditional regalia, almost all other officials wore informal imported dresses —those that would not be allowed past the gate of the parliament of Kenya.