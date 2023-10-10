Explainer: What is Utamaduni Day?

Understanding Utamaduni Day

Utamaduni Day, an annual public holiday celebrated on 10 October in Kenya, derives its name from the Swahili word 'Utamaduni', which translates to culture. The day is intended to celebrate Kenya's incredibly diverse cultures and rich heritage.

Origin of Utamaduni Day

Originally, this day was known as Moi Day, a tribute to Daniel arap Moi, who took power after the death of Kenya's founding father, Jomo Kenyatta, in August 1978.

However, Moi Day's status as a national holiday faced an uncertain fate when the Constitution of Kenya was promulgated in August 2010, resulting in its removal from the list of Kenya's national holidays. The tide turned in 2017 when a Supreme Court ruling reinstated Moi Day, overturning the earlier parliamentary decision.

The holiday underwent a transformation in 2020, evolving from Moi Day to Huduma Day, reflecting the call of former president Daniel arap Moi, who envisioned it as a day dedicated to 'service and volunteerism'. Later that year, it was renamed Utamaduni Day to emphasise the celebration of Kenya's diverse cultural mosaic.

The importance of Utamaduni Day

Utamaduni Day has immense historical and cultural significance for several compelling reasons:

Cultural Celebration: Utamaduni Day celebrates Kenya's cultural diversity and provides a platform for Kenyans to appreciate the country's over 44 ethnic groups. The celebration also fosters national unity and cohesion, promotes the spirit of service and volunteerism, and marks a shift in focus from honouring an individual to celebrating the rich cultural diversity that defines Kenya.

Celebrating Utamaduni Day

Utamaduni Day is marked by diverse celebrations that showcase Kenya's cultural richness, promote unity and advance economic development. Through cultural performances, the day brings together all of Kenya's ethnic, linguistic and racial groups to share in music and dance.