Doctors on strike: X’s hashtag analysis bears hallmarks of coordinated online attacks

For three weeks, The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), have been on strike, protesting in the streets demanding payment of their salary arrears and the immediate posting of medical interns for internship. Furthermore, calling for the implementation of a collective bargaining agreement that was signed in 2017 after a 100-day strike.

The doctors also cited the government’s failure to employ doctors despite nationwide shortage, failure to provide a training budget for eligible postgraduate medical officers. Failure by county governments to release doctors eligible for postgraduate training, failure to remit allowances ,recurrent salary delays among others.

As yet, the medics have firmly rejected the National Treasury’s Sh2.4 billion allocation to deploy medical interns. The Union says that the government’s slashing of interns salaries by 91 per cent is contemptuous, and insisted that the strike would go on until all elements of the Collective Bargaining Agreement signed by the Union and the Health Ministry are implemented fully.

This standoff between the government and KMPDU which represents more than 7,000 members has since left thousands of Kenyans without much-needed public health services.

However, since the onset of the protests, there have been attacks. A peaceful protest of the medics resulted in police brutality which left the KMPDU boss Davji Atellah injured after he was hit by a teargas canister as he led a protest in Nairobi on March 1.

“This is one of the documented physical attacks on the unionist. But that’s not all: they are always targets. Their phones are tapped and they have learned to live by it,” Dr. Dennis Miskella, the KMPDU secretary general, told the Nation.

However, these attacks have gone beyond physical and verbal. We have established that they’ve been taken online too.

The Nation investigations and Code For Africa analysed three hashtags: #FireTheDoctors, #GreedyDoctors, and #KMPDUexposed and observed behavior suggesting an attempt to exploit trending topics on Twitter to spread disinformation amid the doctors’ protests.

Nation questioned KMPDU’s Deputy Secretary General, Dr Dennis Miskellah, on whether he was aware about the online war.

He remarked, "We are well aware of the online attacks, and they do not surprise us. When engaging with an adversary who fights unfairly, one can expect them to use all means possible. In the context of conflict, such tactics are expected. Our opponents will employ any tactic to hinder our progress. Propaganda is a typical part of such conflict. We do not take it as a personal affront to anyone; instead, we disregard it with the disdain it deserves, as it does not merit our response."

An X network that appears to be anti - doctors' has amplified hashtags, in a bid to discredit the protests and resulted in the hashtags trending in Kenya. The network includes a significant number of active X accounts, several of which have large user bases, including 30 accounts, each having more than 32,800 followers at the time of writing.

Some accounts exhibited bot-like characteristics due to their highly suspicious posting rates including producing more than 10 tweets in a day, having numbers in their usernames instead of actual names, and using profile pictures belonging to other persons.

We further observed that the main accounts that triggered this campaign appear to be digital marketers on X (formerly Twitter) suggesting they are paid influencers to market content on social media, as we noticed their frequent engagement in promotional hashtags during overlapping timespans.

The creation and amplification of hashtags.