Nurses demand action against police for attack on medics’ union boss

The umbrella union of nurses in Kenya have called for action against police officers who were involved in the attack of Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary General Davji Atellah.

Dr Atellah was injured after being hit by a teargas canister while leading a peaceful protest in Nairobi on Thursday.

The protest by the medics was aimed at pushing for the posting of medical interns ahead of the February deadline agreed upon by the doctors’ union and the Ministry of Health.

While terming the incident as cowardly and an affront to democracy, National Nurses Association of Kenya (NNAK) President Collins Ajwang' said peaceful demonstrations are allowed by the Constitution of Kenya.

Unwarranted action

"The National Nurses Association of Kenya therefore condemns this cowardly act by the police and calls for the police officer involved to be held accountable," said Mr Ajwang'.

He said such incidents are not only unwarranted but also put the lives of Kenyan health workers and their leaders at risk.

According to KMPDU, 1,215 medical interns are awaiting posting with some having waited for between six months and one year.

Mr Ajwang' said doctors and nurse interns have a right to timely posting and their education timelines should not be delayed for any reason.

He subsequently called on the Ministry of Health to take responsibility and ensure the ensuing issuing are addressed.

Peaceful assembly

"We are in solidarity with all interns and we shall make sure due nurses and doctors are posted for internship as required," said Mr Ajwang'.

The Solidarity Center, Central Organisation of Trade Unions and KMPDU have also condemned the incident, calling for action against those involved.

"We must stand firm in our defense of the rights of all workers to peacefully assemble, express their concerns, and engage in protest without fear of this kind of violence and retaliation," said Shawna Bader-Blau, Solidarity Center executive director.