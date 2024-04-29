Government directs principals to retain students in boarding schools

The Ministry of Education has directed principals and head teachers whose students are already in school to retain them and safeguard their safety as the floods continue to wreak havoc killing at least 200 and displacing more than 130,000 others.

In a statement, Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang said schools whose learners have already traveled for the Second Term, must stay in the education institutions for the sake of their safety.

Dr Kipsang said the learners should be retained within the school premises and not exposed to the dangers of traveling back home under the current adverse weather conditions.

“Any learner who has not traveled to school should remain at home,” said the PS in a circular to all County Directors of Education and copied to Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu and Teachers Service Commission Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia.

The directive comes a few hours after some principals of boarding schools and parents settled on sending the learners home instead of staying in school for the whole week before the reopening of schools for the Second Term.

The institutions were scheduled to be reopened for the second term on April 29, 2024, and will now open on May 6, 2024.

The principals were also directed to communicate with parents and guardians on the postponement and all subsequent updates.

The PS said it is essential that society is informed of the measures being taken to safeguard their children.

With the postponement, the PS further directed the heads of the institutions to take measures to secure food supplies already in stores.

“Proper storage should be assured so that losses are minimized during this period. Enhanced security measures should be put in place to protect school property during the postponement period. This is to prevent any potential loss or damage that could occur due to the heavy rains or other related incidents,” directed the PS.

Schools are also expected to provide daily updates on the status of their preparation for reopening and the actions taken to mitigate against flooding.

Dr Kipsang said the updates are crucial for the Ministry of Education to monitor the situation and provide assistance where necessary.

The Ministry issued a directive to field officers to compile data from all Basic Education Learning Institutions across the country to assist the government in evaluating the preparedness of schools for the Second Term opening, originally scheduled for Monday, April 29, 2024.

Dr Kipsang said reports submitted to the Ministry of Education, in conjunction with data from other relevant government agencies, have revealed that several schools in different regions of the nation have been significantly impacted by the ongoing heavy rains.

“The destructive consequences of these rains in some of the affected schools are of significant magnitude. Further, the transport systems have also been significantly affected and might not be safe for students to travel,” said the PS.

In light of this, he said the Ministry decided to postpone the reopening of all primary and secondary schools by one week.

The new opening date is set for Monday, May 6, 2024 for all schools.

“During this interim period, the Ministry will collaborate with relevant agencies and stakeholders to implement measures aimed at mitigating the adverse effects of the rains,” added Dr Kipsang.

He assured Kenyans that the Ministry will be providing regular updates on all developments concerning the education sector.

The Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association's national Chairman, Mr Willy Kuria said principals of boarding schools agree with the ministry.

Mr Kuria said principals are also equally concerned about the learner's safety.

“We also think it is dangerous for the children to travel back home so those in school we will hold them. Like in my case Form Fours who are around 500 had already arrived in school by the time the directive was issued because they were to open earlier than others, so we shall continue to learn,” said Mr Kuria.

However, he said the rest of the few learners who had already traveled to school would be kept safe.

The Murang’a High School Chief Principal said those in school should stay because they had already ordered foodstuffs.

“It is risky to let them go home because of the flooding, they can also be swept away. We agree with the state,” added Mr Kuria.

The National Parents Association (NPA) Chairman Silas Obuhatsa, applauded the government for listening to the crying of many Kenyans and postponing the opening of schools when Kenya is experiencing the worst rains and floods.

Mr Obuhatsa urged parents to remain calm as the government puts plans on place for schools to resume.

“All children should remain at home until the scheduled opening date. Parents must take care of their children, and warn them against any floods and heavy rains. Managers of all boarding schools who have received learners should ensure their safety,” he added.

He urged Kenyans to understand whatever is happening is a natural calamity and not the government's fault.

“Blaming the government at such a time is not the solution to the problems Kenyans are facing. Floods are natural calamities that nobody has control over including our excellence the President and his government,” he added.