Hope for thousands who score 'E' in KCSE

By  Winnie Atieno

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • There is a framework in place for those who upgrade their skills to study all the way to doctorate level despite having scored an E mean grade. 

There is hope for the thousands of students who score a mean grade of E in the Kenya Certificate Secondary Education (KCSE) exams as they can now apply for central placement to colleges to pursue artisan courses.

