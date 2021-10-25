University of Nairobi
Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

UoN fee rise: Thousands of students fail to report

By  Faith Nyamai

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • University administration says 1,971 government-sponsored students have not reported four weeks since the admissions began. 
  • The University of Nairobi, alongside Kenyatta and Moi are among the institutions in serious financial problems.

Edith Kithei Musomba had to raise money from well-wishers to join the University of Nairobi following the recent fee increment.

