Erastus Njoka reads malice in EACC probe on his academic papers

Prof Erastus Njoka

Chuka University Vice-Chancellor Erastus Njoka at a past event.

Photo credit: Alex Njeru| Nation Media Group
logo (5)

By  Ibrahim Oruko

Nation Media Group

It has been one hell of a week for Chuka University Vice-Chancellor Erastus Njoka.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.