Chuka University to train hundreds of boda boda riders on safety

MERCY Njeri, Boda boda

Boda boda operators. 

Photo credit: Steve Njuguna | Nation Media Group

By  Alex Njeru

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Chuka University will train at least 440 boda boda riders in Tharaka Nithi County on safety and issue them with licences upon completion. 

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Gunshots as police clash with Meru pupils over teacher's arrest

  2. Court dismisses voters' case in Gatundu North election battle

  3. PRIME Alarm as herders kill animals, threaten to burn lodges

  4. PRIME Court orders NMS, Nema to close Dandora dumpsite

  5. Vote tallying in Kiambaa suspended

    Kiambaa Kariri Njama

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.