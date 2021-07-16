Chuka University to train hundreds of boda boda riders on safety

Chuka University will train at least 440 boda boda riders in Tharaka Nithi County on safety and issue them with licences upon completion.

Speaking at the university’s Chogoria Campus in Maara constituency, Vice-Chancellor Erastus Njoka said the beneficiaries will not be required to pay for the safety training.

The initiative, which is being implemented using the university’s corporate social responsibility fund, is aimed at reducing accidents involving motorcycle riders and also improve their saving and investment knowledge.

“The riders will be trained on road safety and how to invest the little they earn daily,” said Prof Njoka.

Out of the 440 riders who will be trained in phase one, 160 will come from Maara constituency, 120 from Chuka/Igambang’ombe constituency and 160 from Tharaka constituency.

Prof Njoka noted that the contribution of the boda boda industry to the country’s economy cannot be ignored, adding that the government should be ready to invest in the sector that has employed many youths including university graduates.

He said most Kenyans prefer to use motorbikes when traveling over shorter distances because of convenience, hence the burgeoning growth of the sector into a multi-billion shilling industry.

The don said there was need to embrace boda boda riders and stop blanket condemnations of criminality. He however asked the riders to cooperate with security officers to weed out criminals in their midst who ruin their reputation.

Matatus

Mr Andrew Muguna, the training programme coordinator, said the focus will shift to matatu operators when the varsity is done with boda boda riders.

He said the training will help instill discipline and obedience of traffic laws, as well as impart knowledge on basic first aid and how to avoid spread of Covid-19.

Maara Constituency Bodaboda Operators Association chairman, Zachary Mwandiki, lauded the initiative while noting most youths joining the industry are trained by their colleagues and don’t have licences.

“Most of the youths in the bodaboda sector cannot afford to pay a fee for training and for the license because they are just hired riders,” he said.