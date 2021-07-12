Help us get recompense before you leave, Mau Mau fighters tell Uhuru

Mau Mau freedom fighters in Tharaka Nithi County have decried what they say is neglect by the government.

Speaking during the burial ceremony of one of their members, Komerera Nthiga, in Mitheru Ward, the elders appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to help them get compensation for atrocities committed during the colonial period before he leaves office.

Ms Cianthuni Wilson, 89, said that most of the ex-freedom fighters cannot afford basic needs despite the huge sacrifice that they made to ensure that Kenya is off the hooks of the colonialists.

“Soon all Mau Mau fighters will die without enjoying the fruits of the freedom that they fought for,” said Ms Cianthuni.

She also asked the President to intervene and ensure that compensation by the British government for the atrocities meted against them during the fight for independence is speeded up.

No Inua Jamii cash

The granny complained that the majority of them do not benefit from the Inua Jamii cash transfer programme that was launched by the President in January 2015.

Mr Ngai Mutuoboro asked Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki to meet the remaining freedom fighters as he promised during the 2019 Mashujaa Day celebrations.

He said the county government should recognise and support them for the great work that they did.

“We were tortured, lost all that we had including land and some family members as we fought the colonialist,” said Mr Mutuoboro.

Last year, a group of the 75,000 former fighters led by Mwangi Kariuki demanded Sh21 trillion from the British government as compensation.

In 2013, some 5,228 Mau Mau survivors were awarded Sh2.5 billion by the UK government as reparation for crimes committed against them.

The former freedom fighters eulogised Komerera as a brave troop leader who led a battalion of fighters that held its operations in Mitheru an area that borders Mt Kenya Forest.

Ms Cianthuni narrated how Komerera narrowly escaped the colonial deathtrap at Mitheru during an explosive raid.