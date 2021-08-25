EACC questions Chuka University VC over academic papers

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Wednesday launched investigations into the suspected falsification of academic documents by Chuka University Vice-Chancellor Erastus Njoka.

Prof Njoka appeared before the commission’s Upper Eastern offices in Isiolo town following summons dated August 2. He was required to record a statement over the matter which has elicited mixed reactions.

The Nation learnt that the reported falsification is in relation to the VC’s degree certificates which he acquired from universities outside the country.

He has a post graduate diploma in research and a doctorate degree in animal production, majoring in special zootechnics, all from the Peoples' Friendship University of Russia.

The VC also has a master’s degree in animal production from the Moscow-based university.

After serving as dean at Egerton University’s Faculty of Agriculture for about five years, he took over as the director of the university’s Eastern campus from 2005 to 2008.

He served as the principal of Chuka University College from 2008 to 2013 when the institution was chartered and was later appointed its vice-chancellor, a position he has held to date.

Prof Njoka, who was accompanied by his legal team during the five-hour session with EACC, was questioned on the validity of all his certificates from Form Four to his latest academic qualification.

Focus on degree papers

EACC Upper Eastern boss George Ojowi said they were investigating the validity of the professor’s academic certificates with a major focus on his degree papers.

Detectives will analyse the VC’s statement and documents, alongside other information the commission has gathered from other sources, before preparing a report that will be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions for further directives.

“We have recorded his statement in regard to the authenticity of the papers and he has provided us with the documents we needed. We will analyse the information and prepare a report that will be forwarded to DPP for action,” said Mr Ojowi.

But Prof Njoka said all his academic papers are genuine.

“I am from a village and my people know what I got in Form Four and Six and I am not from heaven. My detractors should know they are destroying themselves. I have studied in university for 10 years and supervised many doctorate and masters students. I am a father of degrees,” the VC said.

‘Political enemies’ blamed

And irked for not being told the identity of the complainant, the VC pointed an accusing finger at his political enemies.

His lawyer, Brian Otieno, said the claims were meant to tarnish his client’s good image and trust by the public due to his exemplary development track record while at the helm of the university for nearly 13 years and asked the EACC to get to the bottom of the matter.

“We came to honour the summonses and have provided all the needed documents to allow EACC conclude their investigations. There is no cause for alarm,” said Mr Otieno.