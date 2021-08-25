EACC questions Chuka University VC over academic papers

Chuka University Vice Chancellor Erastus Njoka

Chuka University Vice Chancellor Erastus Njoka (right) leaves EACC offices in Isiolo town on August 25, 2021. He was grilled for five hours over claims of having fake academic papers.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Wednesday launched investigations into the suspected falsification of academic documents by Chuka University Vice-Chancellor Erastus Njoka.

