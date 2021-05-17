Degree choice revision to begin in three weeks

Agnes Mercy Wahome

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service Chief Executive Officer Agnes Mercy Wahome.

Photo credit: Kanyiri Wahito | Nation Media Group

By  Faith Nyamai

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The 2020 KCSE saw 143,140 candidates score C+ and above, thereby attaining the university entry mark compared to the 125,747 recorded in the 2019 exams.

  • Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha said despite the Covid-19 pandemic, universities will not experience any backlog.

The Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) class of 2020 will start revising their university degree choices within the next three weeks.

