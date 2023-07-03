Dear freshers, university life is not party after party

Tens of thousands of Form Four leavers will join college and university in the coming two months.

While contemplating on the angle to give this story, my mind jogged down memory lane to when I joined university many years ago.

Being the first time to be out of home, the excitement was unimaginable; freedom, food, parties, boys, going out and lazying about without being asked, or so I thought!

A few weeks later, reality began sinking in.

Continuous assessments came one after another. At the end of semester exams, I nearly failed. It was a wake-up call!

That is the predicament of many fresh students in tertiary education.

Preparing to join college and university is a time of anxiety, imagination, confusion and excitement all fused into one. The transition is shrouded in myths and undue expectations.

What with the “freedom” to choose when to attend classes, lack of strict supervision and party after party!

Let us first look at the academic myths most post-high school students harbour.

In a recent transition programme, students said they believe that unlike in secondary school, they can skip classes as they wish “since we are adults”.

Many believe they cannot fail in their first year of college. That one only has to take it easy and copy or steal in a test. Unfortunately, that is when the rain starts beating the learner.

Academic success starts the minute you enrol the first course and it comes with a lot of expectations.

Class attendance, taking notes, exam preparation and academic integrity are not optional.

One student was shocked to learn that cheating in exams can lead to expulsion from university.

While the changes from a controlled environment in high school to an easy one in college is evident, students need to understand that it is in this environment one has to focus on success and prepare for the future.

That this is the time only outcomes matter cannot be overemphasised.

“While skipping classes may seem normal, always remember that you will miss out on valuable information. You will find yourself constantly borrowing lecture notes. If the student did not get the points correctly, both of you may fail,” one of the trainers stressed.

Two, while common courses (courses taken by all undergraduates) are seen as a bore, they are a necessary general education, irrespective of a student’s choice of their main area of study.

Their purpose is to provide the student insights and academic experiences that can enrich their reflections and activities.

They are important basic and life skills. One must take them seriously.

Another myth is of social life in college. Many think life there is a constant party!

Partying is a great way of blowing off steam and making acquaintances.

However, studies have shown that partying can cause problems like drug and alcohol abuse and illicit sex, which can lead to regrets.

It is important to party in a responsible and legal manner. There have been reports of parties resulting in addiction, wayward behaviour and even death.

Always know your limits.

To make a fulfilling social life in higher institutions of learning, it is advisable that one gets involved in an extracurricular activity – games, clubs and societies.

Making friends is important. Actually, many a time college friends become lifetime friends or even spouses.

College also comes with a share of social pressure and expectations.

There is pressure to belong and pressure to get into relationships. To make a fulfilling college life, a balance between academic and social life is advisable.

Take some time out for yourself and decide what is important for you; take personal responsibility and balance time with your friends.

While relationships are good, they can be overwhelming and encroach on your education.

Another area of concern is managing and spending money. Monetary demands include housing, meals, personal effects, transport and social life.

Not managing finances well can lead to borrowing and debt.

To avoid that, every student is encouraged to have budgeting skills, apply for government loans, bursary and scholarships including finding out about financial assistance and work study programmes at the institution.

Remember, this is a time for skills development and exploration of many possibilities.

Students are advised to be alert on any behaviour that could derail them and pre-empt negative experience.

The institutions have support systems – from the students governing body, deans of students for welfare and academics to counselling departments.

Utilise them should you feel overwhelmed.