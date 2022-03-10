For everyone’s sake, abolish Fresher’s Nights in all campuses!

Photo credit: Shutterstock

What you need to know:

  • What my eyes saw during that event made me hate campus. After that night, I wished there could be a total ban on Freshers Night in all campuses.


  • It made me remember one thing that a great friend of mine, Ezra, once told me – that darkness hides many things and gives people courage to do anything.


  • That night, I witnessed young souls being destroyed within minutes. I never knew that smoking bhang was as common as drinking soda. The smell of marijuana was everywhere.

In high school, I used to hear of this thing called "Fresher's Ball" from my friends who were in various universities. It was on the mouth of every campus student I knew. After passing my exams with flying colours, I joined Rongo University where I finally got to experience university life.

