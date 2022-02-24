Campus, a “paradise” where anything goes

What you need to know:

  • Whenever we bumped into dreadlocked, carefree men in rugged, sagging trousers bouncing on the road, we would scoff at them and quietly make snide comments regarding their lost souls.
  • Then we joined campus and it all changed.
  • There we found female comrades fearlessly clad in tight trousers, tumbocats, miniskirts, crop tops and other outfits that would make their parents fail to recognise them in a crowd. 

While in primary school, our teachers used to say, "the beautiful ones are not yet born," perhaps to groom us into moral adults who would be pleasing to our parents. But did it work? Well, maybe. Then came high school, and the phrase changed to "Beautiful and handsome ones are in the university". This made us bury our heads in books, determined to score high and join the lookers in college. Before campus life changed us all, in our homes, most of us bore impressive titles: Worship leader, ambitious young man, go-getters, future pastor...we were naïve on matters love and loins, and cared little about trendy dress codes. 

