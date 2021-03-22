D-Day for candidates as exams take off

KCPE exams

A police officer escorts centre manager after collecting KCPE exam materials from a container at the Ainabkoi Sub-County office in Uasin Gishu County on March 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  David Muchunguh

Senior Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

The Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations start on Friday.

After a topsy-turvy academic year brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s D-Day for primary school candidates.

