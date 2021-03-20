1,191,725 pupils prepare for KCPE tests tomorrow

George Magoha

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha (centre) leads other ministry officials on a visit of Sparki Primary School in Mombasa on March 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Faith Nyamai

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The national examinations begin tomorrow with the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) tests at 8am.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Didmus Barasa plans break from active politics

  2. Small parties look set to decide Israel vote

  3. State House is ours to lose, the ‘big four’ say after wins

  4. Hope for better access to water as State finalises mega projects

  5. Internet blackout as Republic of Congo votes

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.