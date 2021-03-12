With only a week to go, it’s all systems go for KCPE and KCSE

With only one week to the start of national examinations, briefings for officials are going on countrywide and the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) is finalising logistics to distribute the examination materials to the counties.

County and sub-county directors of education have been briefing centre managers (school heads) and supervisors who will, in turn, induct the invigilators.

Senior security officers who will be involved in the exercise have also been instructing their juniors on the administration of the exams. The senior officers had been briefed last week at the Kenya School of Government where deputy county commissioners were issued with padlocks and keys to 479 containers that will serve as distribution centres for the exams.

Field officers at the Ministry of Education and the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) who were on leave have been recalled to participate in the exercise.

National security exercise

“The administration of examinations is a national security exercise that involves the council, TSC, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government and Ministry of ICT,” Knec acting CEO, Mercy Karogo, said.

The briefings at the counties are crucial in outlining measures Knec has taken to prevent examination malpractices. Administration of the examinations will present new challenges as they will be done under Covid-19 prevention guidelines. There are fears, for example, that wearing of masks might increase cases of impersonation in the examination rooms. In 2019, several such cases were reported.

“The programme for dispatch of examination materials is ready. Details will be communicated once the consignment leaves Knec premises. We are appealing to all deputy county commissioners and sub-county directors of education to be available to receive the consignments in person and on time,” Dr Karogo said.

Confidential instructions

Already, the examinations body has distributed the confidential instructions for practicals, aurals and oral papers which began on Monday for Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates. These are for French, German, Arabic, Kenya Sign Language, music and Home Science.

Examination materials for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) are expected to be distributed at the end of next week. The candidates will do their rehearsal on Friday, March 19 and begin the exams the following Monday, completing the tests on March 24.

KCSE candidates will have their rehearsal the following day and begin the exams on March 26.

During the administration of the 2019 examinations, materials would be transported from Knec premises to the distribution centres twice a week.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has promised that the national examinations will be conducted and marked “with a human face” owing to the special circumstances occasioned by Covid-19 and that the candidates will not be disadvantaged. The exams had earlier been scheduled for end of last year, but were postponed as schools remained closed.

Prof Magoha has also warned that some areas around Isebania, Kisii and Migori are on the radar of the ministry over planned cases of cheating. The same areas had been flagged in 2019.

The chair of Knec, John Onsati, said that although some cases of cheating were detected in the last examinations, the vice had been greatly minimised.