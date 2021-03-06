Magoha: All set for Grade 4 assessment tomorrow

Grade Four assessment starts tomorrow as teachers begin to score pupils as part of their final grade which will determine their transition from primary to junior secondary school.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has asked teachers and learners to take the assessment seriously, as it will capture 20 per cent of their overall grade in Grade 6.

The national assessment is designed by the Kenya National Examination Council (Knec) and will see learners assessed by their teachers and grades posted to Knec portal.

Schools are expected to download and administer the assessment tools, score and upload the Grade 4 learner’s assessment scores on the Knec Competency Based Assessment Portal between March 8 and March 19.

Prof Magoha said Knec will provide the necessary tools to all schools.

Competency Based Curriculum

“Knec has provided guidelines on this important assessment, which is part of the successful implementation of the Competency Based Curriculum,” he said.

Knec has directed schools to improvise the materials required for performing the assessment tasks as much as possible within the immediate school environment, with Chief Executive Officer Mercy Karogo exuding confidence that all is set for tomorrow’s assessment.

“The assessments materials are ready for schools will download the tools and administer to learners as per the guidelines we have issued,” said Dr Karogo.

In the Knec guidelines for the assessment, formative assessments done at Grade 4, 5 and grade 6 are expected to account for 60 percent of the National assessment at the end of Grade 6.

The Grade 4 assessment will be the first formative assessment under the CBC as advised by the Taskforce committee on the new curriculum implementation.

“In this regard, schools are expected to submit assessment outcomes of learners who are currently in Grade 4 to Knec which will contribute to 20 per cent of the final grade 6 assessment, “read the guidelines.

To guide the process, Knec will be uploading the 2020 Grade 4 Age Based and Intermediate Stage Based assessment tool by tomorrow for schools to use.

Among the subjects that will be assessed include Mathematics, English, Kiswahili, Kenyan Sign Language, Science and Technology, Agriculture, Music, Art and Craft, Social Studies, Christian Religious Education, Islam Religious Education, Hindu Religious education, Home science and physical and health education.

Meanwhile, as the KCPE and KCSE candidates prepare for the national examinations later this month, Prof Magoha yesterday urged the 1.9 million learners not to panic.

Speaking at Chavakali High School in Vihiga County to assess preparedness ahead of the start of exams, Prof Magoha warned those notorious schools for cheating that there will be close monitoring to avert the vice.

Exams are being held this month after schools were indefinitely closed last year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.