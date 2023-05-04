CS Machogu freezes new projects in public universities

Education Cabinet Secretary (CS) Ezekiel Machogu has announced a freeze on new projects in public universities until the stalled ones are completed.

The CS at the same time said that beginning this year, all qualified students will be placed in public universities unless the parents choose to take them to private universities.

" In such a case, no government funds will be channeled to private universities, for students who forego their slots in public universities," CS Machogu said when he appeared before the National Assembly Public Investment Committee to respond to questions on universities' funding.