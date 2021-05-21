University of Nairobi
Broke public universities lose Sh9bn in budget cuts 

By  Paul Wafula

What you need to know:

  • The Treasury has allocated university education Sh99.9 billion, down from the Sh109.3 billion in the current financial year. 
  • The University of Nairobi (UoN), Kenyatta and Moi universities are among select State-owned agencies lined up for IMF-backed structural reforms.

The financial crisis facing public universities is set to deepen after the National Treasury cut funding by 9 percent- Sh9.4billion- despite an expected increase in enrolment. 

