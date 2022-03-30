2021 KCPE: The public vs private schools contest

The perennial competition between candidates in public and private schools played out in the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination results.

The Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) no longer ranks candidates and schools in national examinations but the Nation has analysed the mean scores of the top schools in various regions.

Although candidates in private schools previously dominated the top positions, those from public institutions appear to have competed favourably in recent exams.

Teachers of Hekima School in Kisumu in celebration after the release of KCPE examination on March 28, 2022. The school had 15 pupils scoring over 400 marks. Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has attributed the sterling performance by public schools to reforms, especially the achievement of the 1:1 pupil to textbook ratio. He described the efforts as “taking the river back to its course”. Competition for top marks is fuelled by the scramble for the few vacancies in national and extra-county schools. These are better equipped and staffed than county and sub-county schools.

In Nairobi County, however, where there is a huge shortage of public schools, private institutions dominated. In Coast, public schools made a dramatic comeback although private institutions stayed at the top.

In Kwale, Masimbani Primary topped in the region with a mean score of 395 marks. The school had 58 candidates, 20 of whom scored above 400 marks. Constance Mumbua Kalula had 413, Patrick Bundi had 411, Mwagao Yusuf 411, and Tsimba Ndzadze Maria 408.

The top pupil at Mombasa’s Memon Academy Primary School, Muhammad Hussein, is cheered by his friends and teachers after scoring 412 marks in the 2021 KCPE exam. Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

Public schools that performed well in Mombasa County are Ganjoni, which had a mean score of 331.9, Mikindani (301) and Sparki (302).

Other top schools in Coast are Bethany Christian Academy in Kwale, which had a mean score of 389, Havilah Academy (383.67), Busy Bee School (381.9), Modern Green Hills Academy (381.32), Mtwapa Elite Academy (380), Mekaela Manuel Alexander (376), Mtwapa Elite-Shariani (373.6) and Nyali School (371).

PCEA St Stephen Academy in Voi had a mean grade of 358.30, while Mwatate Preparatory av-eraged 357.66. At the Mtwapa Elite Academy, 17 candidates registered over 400 marks, while only four scored below 350.

Kilifi’s Kambi ya Waya Primary was the most improved public school. It’s mean score increased from 203 to 266.

In the South Rift, Moi Primary was the toast of Nakuru City after it produced two of the top performers nationally. Whereas most of the top schools in Nakuru were private institutions, Moi Primary stood out with a mean score of 335.39. It had 338 candidates and 20 of them scored 400 marks and above.

Gad Gacheru had 424 marks—just four shy of the top score nationally—by Bruce Mackenzie Magata, who had 428 marks.

Other excellent performers from Moi Primary included Brian Kiplagat (415 marks), Ann Kiritu (410) and Victor Nduati (407).

Teachers and parents from Skylimit Primary School in Kirinyaga County celebrate after Kevin Kimani Mitambo scored 417 marks.



Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

Little-known Kagaki School in Rongai, Nakuru County, had 102 candidates and 20 of them scored over 400 marks. Jerry Israel Ochieng and Elton Moenga Machoka tied at 419 marks, while Steve Korir Kipngetich had 410.

Emmanuel Ngetich from Moi Primary School Kabarak was the top student in the region with 425 marks. Christ the King Primary also did well as its top candidate scored 418 marks. With 87 can-didates, it had a mean score of 400.85. At least 46 students scored 400 marks and above.

At St Peters Elite School, 56 pupils out of 122 scored 400 marks and above. The school posted an improved mean score of 396 marks, up from last year’s 380. Ebenezar Kahinga led the pack with 423 marks.

At Gilgil Hills Academy, Magata was followed by Nicole Chepkemoi and Clara Nyambura, who scored 421 and 420 marks, respectively. The school had 217 pupils and 67 scored 400 marks and above. It had a mean score of 405, up from last year’s 392.

At Roots Academy, more than 20 pupils scored above 400 marks, with Daniela Musanga leading the pack with 421. She was followed by Aisha Amida, Derrick Chege and Kon Lual with 414, 413 and 412, respectively.

Parents and teachers celebrate at Rophine Field Junior School in Utawala. Stanley Otieno Omondi from the school scored 426 marks. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

Radiance Academy Nakuru also posted impressive results with at least nine candidates scoring 400 marks and above. Their top candidate was Dalvin Kimanga with 413 marks. Martin Koffi Annan, Joan Wanjiru and Noah Musah had 412, 411 and 402, respectively.

In Western, private schools posted impressive mean scores.

Mudasa Academy in Vihiga County had a mean score of 399.4 and was the best school in the region. Marrel Academy in Bungoma County came second with a mean score of 399, up from 392 in 2020.

Fesbeth Academy in Kakamega County produced one of the second best candidates from the region, Diana Rose Matolo, and the school had a mean score of 395.87, a slight drop from 396 in 2020. Other schools that posted impressive results are Kakamega Hill School (391.34), Busia Ebener Academy (389.3), Hekima Academy (388.2), Nambale Magnate (383.9), Serve Academy (382) and Mbale Shalom Academy (378).

Mago Primary had a mean score of 373. It was followed by St Angela Boarding School, Webuye (370.57), Springboard Academy (369.0), Immaculate Academy, Busia (365.6), Holy Family Misikhu Primary (335.98) and Bungoma DEB Kanduyi (318.81).

In Kisumu County, most of the public schools recorded better mean scores than the previous year. Maseno Girls Boarding Primary, which produced the second best student last year, had a mean score of 378.14.

Headteacher Hellen Odinga said the school’s mean score improved by 1.31.

In Kisumu City, Xaverian Primary School had a mean score of 346.72, up from 345.12. It had 18 candidates with over 400 marks. Headteacher George Polo attributed the success to the commit-ment of his staff.

Kianja Primary surprised many when it produced a pupil with 416 marks. Schools that did well in Kisumu East Sub-county are Rae Kajulu, Mbeme, Genesis, Disciples of Mercy, Angira, Ogango, St Mario and Obwolo Primary.

“Our best performing sub-county in Nyanza has been Kisumu Central. We are proud of Xaverian, Victoria, MM Shah, Kondele, Joel Omino, St Paul Kanyakwar, Lake, Migosi and Arya,” Kenya National Union of Teachers Kisumu branch secretary, Mr David Obuon said.

In Bomet, Kelvin Kimutai Ngetich of Ndanai Township Primary was the top candidate in the region with 424 marks. The school registered 53 candidates, of which 17 scored 400 marks and above, while the lowest had 365.

“Our mean score improved to 391.94 from 383 in 2020,” said the school director, Ms Anne Koskei. Other top candidates were Shadrack Mykupa, who scored 416 marks and Steward Kiprotich (410).

KCPE 2021 candidates and teachers from Citam Schools Woodley in Nairobi celebrate at the School on March 28,2022 after getting a mean score of 373.53 with top student at the school scoring 414 marks. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

Dr Steury Memorial School in Tenwek, Bomet Central Sub-county had the second best candi-date in the county – Jabez Kipchumba, who got 421 marks.

“We have three candidates who scored above 400 with Jabez Kipchumba posting 421, Faith Cheptoo got 405 while Gloria Chepkirui had 403 marks while the mean score is 370.19 as com-pared to 362.25 registered last year,” said Ms Lilian Kagendo, the school’s headteacher.

Tenwek Boarding Primary had 13 candidates who scored 400 marks and above. It registered a mean score of 375.8. The top candidate, Amos Siele, had 415 marks while the leading girl, Stacy Chelangat, had 413.

At Chelsa Academy, 10 candidates scored 400 marks and above with the Leila Chepkoech lead-ing with 410. Ansam Pioneer School, which registered KCPE candidates for the first time, had a mean score of 373 points.

