Improved KCPE performance as top candidate scores 428

Gilgil Hills Academy produced the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exam champion in results that had the second highest number of candidates score over 400 marks in six years.

Bruce Mackenzie Magata was the top candidate nationally with 428 marks, followed closely by Ashley Kerubo Momanyi of Makini School, Kibos, who had 427 marks.

Magata Bruce Makenzie from Gilgil Hill Academy in Nakuru County is the top candidate in the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exam after scoring 428 marks out of 500 marks. Photo credit: Hilary Kimuyu | Nation Media Group

The class of 2021 had 11,857 candidates score 400 marks and above. Only 2018 recorded a higher number when 12,273 candidates scored over 400 marks out of the possible 500.

The score is highly regarded as it enhances the possibility of securing a place in a national school.

“I am impressed that the mark range between candidates in the top 10 places is only three points,” Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said yesterday when he released the results at the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) headquarters at Mitihani House.

“Although the highest mark dropped from 433 in 2020 to 428 in 2021, the mean average performance and quality of grades for all candidates is higher,” Prof Magoha observed.

KCPE 2021 candidates and teachers from Citam Schools Woodley in Nairobi celebrate at the School on March 28,2022 after getting a mean score of 373.53 with top student at the school scoring 414 marks. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

In the six years, 2016 had the lowest number of candidates scoring above 400 marks (5,143). This was the year when the Ministry of Education introduced stringent measures to curb rampant cheating in national examinations. Six candidates tied at number three with 426 marks.

Kitengela International School

These are Charity Bakhoya Bwoma, Holy Family Misikhu,Sharon Wairimu Mbugua (Emmanuel Academy), Shantel Ndinda Mueti (Kitengela International School), Stanley Otieno Omondi (Rophine Field Junior School), Naomi Neema Wekesa (White Star Academy) and Ethan Karuga Kimani (Stepping Stones Preparatory).

The top two candidates from public schools tied with six others with the fourth best score, but all ranked at number nine. These were Joel Junior Musyoka Njeru, who attended Nyangwa Primary School in Embu County and Victor Kiriinya Muriuki from PCEA Mwimbi Boarding in Tharaka Nithi County.

Others with 425 marks were Diana Rose Matolo (Fesbeth Academy), Emmanuel Munene Kaberia (New Bambini), Emmanuel Kiplagat Ngetich (Moi Kabarak) and George Morris Otieno (Hill School).

The examination also recorded the highest number of candidates so far —1,214,031.

Bruce told the Nation on phone that he hopes to join Alliance High School, after which he hopes to pursue a career in robotics engineering.

Teachers of Hekima School in Kisumu in celebration after the release of KCPE examination on March 28, 2022. The school had 15 pupils scoring over 400 marks. Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

The 2021 exams also recorded an improved performance in six papers compared to the previous year. These are English composition, Kiswahili lugha and insha, Kenyan Sign Language composition, science and social studies.

Reducing scores

However, there was a drop in performance in mathematics, English language and religious education, while Kenyan Sign Language “recorded a comparable performance” in both 2021 and 2020.

There also appears to be a trend where the top candidate’s score has over the years been reducing. For example, Olive Mwea Wachira of Riara Road Primary in Nairobi and Rawlings Odhiambo Aketch of Kakamega Hill School both with 453 were the top-ranked candidates in 2018.

Another significant statistic is that 315,275 candidates scored between 300 and 399 marks. This is a major improvement from the 282,090 candidates who fell within the bracket in 2020. The number was even lower in 2019 (242,821).

Most candidates (578,197) scored between 200 and 299 marks. This represented 47.18 per cent of the total candidature. Some 307,532 (25.09 per cent) candidates had between 100 and 199 marks.

However, the number of the lowest scores also increased as 1,170 candidates scored below 100 marks, a sharp rise from the 307 in 2020.

Morris Otiende (centre), head teacher of Little Lambs School in Eldoret carries Sandra Chepleting who got 421 marks in the 2021 KCPE exam during celebrations with candidates and teachers at the school on March 28, 2022. The school had 67 candidates who got over 400 marks Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

In the previous exam, a number of private schools cried foul over low scores alleging they had been standardised to their disadvantage. Yesterday, Kenya Private Schools Association chief executive Peter Ndoro said they will analyse the results before commenting.

“We’re looking at individual schools’ results. So far, nothing much has come out and a number of schools appreciate the results they have,” he said.

Prof Magoha said 320 candidates in seven examination centres had been involved in collusion to cheat. He said that although the candidates would not have all their results cancelled, they would not be [graded] in the affected papers. “There will be a price to pay for those children and administrators,” Prof Magoha warned, but insisted that the examination did not leak.

Prof Magoha instructed the director for secondary education Paul Kibet to speed up the Form One selection exercise within the next two weeks.

Parents now have one month to prepare to take their children to secondary school. Schools will open on April 25 while Form Ones will report a week later. The CS said all the candidates will move on to secondary school.

The top pupil at Mombasa’s Memon Academy Primary School, Muhammad Hussein, is cheered by his friends and teachers after scoring 412 marks in the 2021 KCPE exam. Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

Prof Magoha was releasing his last KCPE results (an occasion he described as solemn) before a new administration takes over after the August elections. The 2021 class was also the second last under 8-4-4 before full transition to the competency-based curriculum in primary school.

Prof Magoha instructed head teachers to give candidates their result slips irrespective of whether they have pending fees or not.