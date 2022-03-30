2021 KCPE: I was shocked when my name was read out on TV

Stanley Otieno Omondi of Rophine Field Junior School, Utawala, is enjoying the fruits of his labour after he was ranked third nationally in the 2021 KCPE exam with 426 marks.

He is the first pupil in his school to attain such marks since its inception in 2003. Talking to the Nation, Stanley was full of excitement.

“I did not expect that I would get such marks, but I had hope that God would help me. When I saw I was the third countrywide, I was so shocked. I am just happy and I thank God, my parents and my school for that,” Stanley said.

He added: “The last mark I got before KCPE was 422 ... I wasn’t happy about that, but then I knew there was another big exam coming, so I knew God would help me attain better marks.

“The last two weeks before KCPE, I would do my own work, creating time every day and consulting the teachers. So when the results came in, yes I had high hopes, but I did not expect such marks.”

Parents, teachers and some candidates at Rophine Field Junior School in Utawala celebrate the 2021 KCPE exam results on Monday. Stanley Otieno Omondi (below) from the school scored 426 marks. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

“The TV was on but I was not focused so much. I was talking with my friends on the phone. When the results were released and Magoha started talking, in my head I was just like, ‘let me wait for him to finish reading out the best students then I’ll send the SMS and get my results’. I did not expect that Magoha would read out my name on TV,” he said excitedly.

Jumping all over

“When he read out my name and called out my marks I wondered if it was really me. I started jumping all over the house ... People started calling and blowing up my phone, but I was in my bedroom praying, asking God to make true what I was seeing and hearing.

“My first high school of choice was Mang’u, but I was in doubt that I would ever make it to be chosen because I knew one had to attain over 420 marks to qualify. So I also chose Maseno High School, which last year I heard usually takes students who have 400 and above. But when I’m asked my dream school, I always say Mang’u.”

At school, Stanley says he struggled with time management.

“Time management was a challenge, but I worked hard to balance my time between studying and my friends.

Parents and teachers celebrate at Rophine Field Junior School in Utawala. Stanley Otieno Omondi from the school scored 426 marks. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

“I have a passion for football. Professional football is something I consider doing, but the most important dream career for me is to become a pilot. That’s why I had Mang’u as my first option because I know they teach aviation there.”

Good grades

Stanley has been praised by both his parents and teachers as an adept pupil who got good grades throughout primary school. According to Mr Thomas Bee, the school’s head teacher, the achievement is a blessing.

“Last year wasn’t this good as we had very few students, six, who got 400 and above and most parents started having doubts over our credibility as a school,” said Mr Bee.

“This is a great improvement from last year. Actually, since the inception of the school, this is the best year for us. Otieno’s level of humility is exemplary,” he added.