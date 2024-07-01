Students want place on budget-making high table

Complexities of Finance Bills have primarily been the concern of the older generation, who study and debate the content. This year, however, has witnessed a significant shift.

University and college students across the country have paid close attention to the Finance Bill, 2024, expressing opinions and even participating in discussions about its impacts on them, their families and Kenya as a whole.

The Finance Bill, 2024 has become a hot topic in universities and colleges. Study groups have been formed to understand and critique the bill and some of its proponents.

The National Assembly pushed through the contentious bill on Tuesday last week, though some clauses deemed controversial and punitive were dropped.

That was despite streets in the City Centre and other parts of the country teeming with thousands of protesters from as early as 7am. Rumours of snipers failed to deter the determined crowds made up mostly of Gen Zs.

Students, activists and ordinary Kenyans breached police barricades, with some swarming Parliament, prompting security agents to open fire.

“We’ve had enough of this system that dates to the colonial era. We are the future, armed with knowledge at our fingertips. We’re weary of corrupt leaders. Our presence on the streets is testament to our frustration with a future that seems increasingly bleak,” said 24-year-old Mitchell Burudi, an International Relations major.

“I was appalled on scrutinising the Finance Bill, 2024. Why would the government tax sanitary towels? If passed, this bill will burden us with additional costs on essential items. Allocating Sh900 million to the Office of the First Lady is absurd. We demand accountability and transparency.”

For Sarah Mwaniki, a Third-Year Economics student at the University of Nairobi, the bill hit everything – from tuition fees to future job prospects.

“Even before the bill is passed, I find it increasingly difficult to balance my academic and financial responsibilities,” she said.

Ms Mwaniki added that the Finance Bill would have a direct impact on the economic environment she will enter upon completing her undergraduate studies, influencing the availability of jobs and salary expectations.

“We need to be informed and involved. It is about time we started paying attention. Had the bill been signed into law, we would see a rise in tuition fees,” she said.

“Many of us are struggling to remain in school. Additional costs mean dropping out or seeking more financial aid, which is not always available.”

James Kioko, a Third-Year law student, expressed concerns regarding a clause in the bill on land ownership. Had the bill become law, he said, all land would belong to the government, and one could only own a plot on leasehold basis.

“Why should the government take land that has been in the hands of a family for generations? It reduces citizens to slaves and goes against Article 40 of the Constitution that stresses the right to property ownership. That is why I protested. I will still fight for what is right,” he said.

According to the bill, any unemployed person aged 25 and above would be subject to taxation. This angered many as the joblessness rate in Kenya is high and keeps increasing every year.

Kelvin Ochieng, another protester, said he has not had a stable job since his graduation last year. He only gets menial jobs for sustenance “yet the President insists on taxing us”.

“Why can’t he create an enabling environment for businesses to employ us. He keeps saying thousands of young people got jobs after he introduced the Housing Levy last year. Where are they? Why is he telling the world that he has created jobs in Saudi Arabia and other countries for degree holders,” the 25-year-old asked.

The bill reduced allocations to agriculture by Sh5 billion. The Finance Bill, 2023 also reduced cut agriculture budget.

To make matters worse, many farmers accused the government of supplying them with counterfeit fertiliser, resulting in crop failure.

“Farming households are struggling to make ends meet. My school fees is paid through farming. My parents bought fake fertiliser last season, leading to poor harvests. With the proposed budget cuts, how will farmers survive?” asked Mercy Naliaka.

“We grow sugarcane. The price of a tonne keeps falling. This situation is upsetting. That is why I joined the demonstrations.”

For Emily Ndung’u, a Second-Year Media Studies student at Kenyatta University, digital services are a critical learning tool.

She says new taxes on these services could limit access to online courses and research materials, putting students in Kenya at a disadvantage.

The Finance Bill, 2024 proposed to increase the VAT registration threshold from Sh5 million to Sh8 million. It also introduced new levies on some financial services and digital content.

The changes could increase operational costs for universities, colleges and schools that rely on these services.

Institutions using digital services and platforms for education and management could see increased costs.

“Higher cost for digital platforms could mean fewer resources for coding projects and access to software,” said Brian Kimani, a Third-Year IT Student.

Though President Ruto withdrew the Finance Bill, 2024 after widespread discontent that led to street protests and promised to enforce austerity and fight wastage and corruption in his administration, many young people are not sure anything will change.

“It has become evident that the public insists on the need for us to make more concessions,” President Ruto said on Wednesday afternoon, flanked by the very MPs who passed the bill.

“I run a government and lead people. Having reflected and listened keenly to the people of Kenya, I concede. The Finance Bill, 2024 is withdrawn.”

Among the thousands of young sceptics is 24-year-old Dalmas Muriithi.