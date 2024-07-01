Campus revolt: Why we fought Finance Bill, 2024

The Finance Bill, 2024 has elicited anger among Kenyans, with thousands taking to the streets in protest countrywide.

President William on Wednesday bowed to public pressure, saying he would not sign the bill into law. That, however, appears not to have appeased many Kenyans especially Gen Z, with a huge number vowing to continue with the protests.

Almost all university students interviewed by Higher Education were opposed to the bill. Here is what a sample of the learners said.

Timothy Osoro

Timothy Osoro. Photo credit: Pool

The Finance Bill 2024 has created a lot of controversy and concern, especially for students like me.

This bill contains many measures that could greatly impact our current and future lives, and it is easy to see why many people are against it.

As someone who supports these protests, I want to explain why this bill is important and why the protests are so important.

First, the VAT increased from 16% to 18% is more than a small change. This means everything we buy, from books to school supplies to food and personal items, will become more expensive.

Many of us already struggle to pay for tuition, housing, and other expenses, so this tax hike could make it harder to pay what we need to pay.

Secondly, the new digital services tax. In a world where our education relies on digital tools and online resources, these taxes could lead to higher prices for services like e-books, educational software, and learning platforms.

For students who rely on these digital resources, especially those from poor families, this could make access to education more difficult and widen the gap between those who can afford these tools and those who can’t.

This move could lead to higher tuition costs and more financial pressure on students and their families.

Universities and Colleges could also cut scholarships and financial aid as financial aid decreases, making it harder for low-income students to attend college.

Additionally, the bill proposes shorter repayment terms and higher interest rates, which would make it harder for graduates to pay off their loans.

Many of us are already worried about student debt, and these changes could mean carrying the burden for longer and making more payments. This financial stress can force graduates to take jobs inconsistent with their career goals just to pay off their loans.

When it comes to the protests in Kenya, I support these protests because they highlight the real struggles citizens face and demand financial justice.

Protests are a way for us to express our concerns and ask the government to prioritize our needs and our future rather than just generating revenue.

This situation is especially disappointing regarding education, which should be seen as an investment in the future of the country. This bill makes education more expensive and less accessible, potentially leaving students in debt and unable to reach their potential.

Higher income taxes, digital services taxes, reduced college scholarships and tougher student loans can make education more expensive and stressful. Regular protests are an important way for us to stand up and say we want policies that support us, not hinder us.

As a student, I believe it is important to fight for a system that values education and invests in our future. Protests give us a voice and an opportunity to promote a more just and diverse society.

Timothy is a journalism student at the University of Eastern Africa, Baraton

Magdaline Kiama

Magdaline Kiama. Photo credit: Pool

The Financial Bill 2024 presents a challenge for Kenya’s university students giving us unclear future paths for our educational journey and future career aspirations.

As university students, we find ourselves at the centre of uncertainties, struggling with the implications this legislation might have on our futures.

The reality of rising tuition fees and living expenses were already a constant struggle and the proposed bill threatens to aggravate this burden, making higher education even more inaccessible.

This is making us contemplate the possibility of taking on additional jobs or loans just to sustain our education and the current state of living for both our parents and ourselves.

But the bill’s far-reaching ends extend beyond just tuition fees. They circulate about potential cutbacks in funding for internship programs in major student courses like medicine, which are critical stepping stones for many students seeking real-world experience in the medicinal field.

Being in the last semester of my journalism bachelor’s degree, we are required to attend a mandatory industrial attachment before we’re certified with our degree, however being assigned to a media house is a rare occurrence currently and we’re advised to get into the corporate communication sectors where the chances of getting retained for an internship and later a job is much higher than in media houses.

The prospect of missing out on these invaluable opportunities create doubt over our career aspirations.

Internships offer not just experience but vital networking opportunities and losing this support could severely impact our transition into the workforce we have desired getting into a journalism degree.

As we near the end of our academic journeys, the looming question of employment weighs heavily on our minds.

Would the proposed financial reforms hinder the growth of industries and businesses, ultimately limiting job opportunities? The uncertainty is felt deep within ourselves and our parents as we battle the ideas of the possibility of entering a job market plagued by the country’s economic instability.

The fear of the stunted job markets in Kenya, with fewer opportunities and increased competition, is a common concern amongst all my peers.

Today the discussions surrounding the bill intensify while witnessing our age mates band together, protesting against the bill that also affects them in similar or other ways.

Some of our peers are already seeking alternative ways to fund their education, from part-time jobs to entrepreneurial ventures that could be heavily affected once the proposed financial bill is eventually passed as a law.

There’s a growing awareness of the need to diversify our skills and be flexible in our career paths since our awarded degrees could only do so much after we graduate and fully become part of the workforces that contribute to the economy in Kenya.

The protests by the youth today was another urge to the government to consider our plight.

The youth of Kenya are its future and our education and well-being should be a top priority where the efforts and sacrifices made by our parents to provide us the basic need for education, bear the fruits they hoped to witness one day by providing us with a better life than theirs.

Magdaline is a fourth year journalism student at the Multimedia University of Kenya.





Samuel Kiongo

Samuel Kiongo. Photo credit: Pool

The 2024 finance bill poses a threat to me as an individual, to young people, and to society at large. At just 23-years-old, I am the eldest in my family, eagerly awaiting graduation from university with no stable source of income. I mostly rely on the financial support from my parents and the income I generate through various hustles to sustain myself both in school and beyond. The government's decision to increase taxes through the 2024 finance bill will only exacerbate the challenges I already face.

Moreover, the uncertainty of securing a job in the media industry post-graduation is a major concern. We have already witnessed layoffs and delayed salaries for media professionals due to tough economic conditions. The government must not turn a blind eye to this issue. Many media students and young people are turning to digital media, particularly content creation, as a means of livelihood. Imposing taxes on this sector will only lead to higher unemployment rates and discourage self-employment, potentially driving youths towards criminal activities.

The lingering effects of the post Covid-19 pandemic continue to impact us. Many businesses are still struggling to recover, leading to job losses and closures. Even before the discussion of the 2024 finance bill, the depreciation of the Kenyan shilling against the dollar had already taken a toll on citizens and businesses. Introducing additional financial burdens through the finance bill is simply inhumane.

During their campaign, the Kenyan government made promises to prioritize the welfare of local citizens, including small-scale traders and hustlers. However, two years later, it is evident that the government has failed to uphold these promises. The increased taxation and cost of living are causing frustration among the populace. It is disheartening to witness Members of Parliament voting in favour of the finance bill on June 13, 2024, and then claiming it is in the best interest of their constituents. To add on, the arrogance displayed by some leaders in pushing through the bill despite peaceful protests across the country is deeply concerning.

The release of the 2024 Finance Bill sparked widespread reactions on social media and among citizens, leading to protests. I participated in a peaceful protest on a Thursday, which unfortunately turned violent in the evening when the government resorted to using live ammunition against protesters. The use of tear gas and water cannons to disperse peaceful demonstrators is unjustifiable. As a member of Generation Z, I strongly oppose the violence and suppression of youths exercising their constitutional right to peaceful protest. The arrest of activists, doctors, and social media influencers by the government is a clear violation of human rights and an attempt to stifle dissenting voices.

And finally, the Finance Bill 2024 has stirred a wave of discussions and concerns among Generation Z and citizens, touching on various issues such as government spending, education, and healthcare.

As we sail through the complications of this legislation, we are shaping our views on governance, advocacy, and the role of the media in amplifying voices. As a matter of fact, our generation is not just a passive audience but active storytellers and change agents, using our platforms to promote dialogue, challenge norms, and envision a more just society.

To put it briefly, as we continue to analyse the implications of the Finance Bill 2024, one thing remains clear: our voices are powerful, and our actions today will shape the future.

Samuel is a student at Mount Kenya University (Thika) pursuing a Diploma In Journalism and Mass Communication.

Wafula Meshack

New Content Item (1)

Of late the country has been facing nationwide demonstrations led by Gen-Zs and a handful of millennials due to the proposed finance bill meant to finance the 2024/25 budget. For the purposes of making it effective and functional, the government had to immensely increase the taxes on goods and services across the nation. Shockingly, education sector has not been immune against it. According to the stipulated national budget, the government has reduced allocation of funds from Ksh689.61 billion to Ksh666.46 billion. This is so unfortunate because it’s a sector that’s so crucial for the prosperity of nation’s socio-economic developments. In the same vein, the government has lost its way and it’s now allocating more funds to less sensitive and crucial sectors. Article 43 of Kenyan Constitution states that every citizen has the right to access quality education. The government cutting such like a huge amount means that it’s limiting its citizens from adhering to the constitutional requirements.

The proposed increment in Value Added Tax and excise duties under the proposed 2024 finance bill will both affect the schools management and the parents on primary, secondary and tertiary levels of learning. Let it be known that parents are still struggling with the high cost of living brought about by the government and subjecting them to this bill will be even worse.

One of the promises that was made by the president during his campaigns was the allocation of more funds to boost the school feeding program. It’s unfortunate to see him taking a U-turn and instead cutting it. The proposed removal of school feeding program will subject more students to school drop-outs. For years, low school attendance and high drop-outs has been the main cause of increase in crime rates, teenage pregnancies and drugs abuse among other challenges. This programme has always been used as an enticement to have more primary school-going pupils in schools.

For years, the greatest challenges that have been affecting our learning institutions especially primary and secondary schools have been poor infrastructure, inadequate teachers and teaching resources. Not again, low rate of teachers employment and training has been posing as a challenge. This move will tend to worsen the situation. The government ought to have allocated more funds to change the already dilapidated state of our institutions rather than reducing funds that would’ve improved the image of our learning environments.

On tertiary level, university and TVET courses are currently associated with higher fees than expected. Let it be remembered that sometimes back the government-sponsored students would pay an amount of Sh16,000 per year for similar classes. Not again, they’d get a loan of up to Sh60,000 yearly. This has drastically changed whereby a good number of these students have to pay more amount than the offered one. This explains why they’ve been high drop out cases and low selection of courses. This situation will ultimately get out hand when this bill prospectively becomes a law.

Moreover, with this bill we’ll have low funding of research and creative innovations and projects by students in higher learning institutions plus the running school’s activities. The cutting of that immense amount will force a good number of institutions to transfer the burden to the parents by increasing the fees payment.

It’s high time for the government to rethink of its move. It’s evident that all the sectors in the country rely on the education as it’s bedrock for country’s long-term economic growth, developments and people’s empowerment.