'I want to be Chief Justice': KCPE champions speak

Joel Junior Musyoka Njeru: The top candidate from public school

By David Muchunguh

The top candidate from a public school Joel Junior Musyoka Njeru from Nyangwa Primary School in Mbeere South, Embu County. He score 425 marks.

When Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha was reading out the list of top performers in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations, he faltered when he got to Joel Junior Musyoka Njeru, probably because the name is long.

The 14-year old, together with Kiriinya Muriuki Victor, happened to have the best scores from a public primary school. They both got 425 marks. The top candidate nationally, Bruce Mackenzie Magata scored 428 marks.

Joel was a candidate at Nyangwa Primary School in Mbeere South, Embu County, while Victor was at PCEA Mwimbi Boarding School in Tharaka-Nithi County. Speaking to the Nation, Joel said that he was always among the top performers in his class since he joined the school in Standard Six.

“Nobody is perfect and at times I’d be number two or three. I wasn’t under any pressure to perform,” he said.

“The school gave me a conducive environment to excel and I thank Mr Kinyua, the head teacher and all the other teachers and my classmates.”

His performance brought jubilation to the sleepy Nyangwa village where celebrations went on into the second day. He had to step aside for the interview.

“It’s quite noisy here,” he apologised, “but we have to celebrate.”

Apart from studies, he loves sports and would like to play basketball, although there are no such facilities at Nyangwa Primary. It is for this reason that he would like to join Lenana School, where he can combine his studies with his passion for sports.

“Later, I’d like to study law, become a lawyer and eventually a judge. My ultimate ambition is to be the Chief Justice of Kenya. I love justice,” he said.

*****************************************

Norah Wanjiru: I didn’t expect I’d score that highly

By Daniel Ogetta

Norah Wanjiru Ayode Aluku, 14. She scored 423. Photo credit: Pool

Norah Wanjiru Ayode Aluku, 14, always knew she would pass.

“From how I used to perform, getting 400 marks felt certain. Except, I didn’t expect I’d score that highly.”

The 14-year-old scored 423 in the 2021 KCPE exam results released on Monday. She sat her exam at Good Testimony Junior School in Nairobi’s Embakasi Estate.

“I am elated. It is exciting and humbling,” she told the Nation via phone yesterday. “It is a result of fidelity to studies, dedication, and total obedience to the teachers, and most importantly, reverence to God.”

Nothing ranks highest in her ethical code than honesty and truthfulness -- so much so that she wants to be a detective when she grows up.

“The future looks bright,” she said. “I aspire to be a detective to create a better, safer society for everyone.”

She hopes to join Maryhill Girls High School in Thika or Starehe Girls Centre.





*******************************************************

Candidate who scored 424 says he underperformed

By Vitalis Kimutai

Kevin Kimutai Ngetich. Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

Kevin Kimutai Ngetich, the leading candidate in Bomet County with 424 marks said he fell short of his target mark by 16.

Kimutai said after sitting for the exams, he was confident of scoring 440 marks.

“I will endeavour to compensate for the underperformance when I join secondary school. I am praying that I get admitted to Alliance, which is my favourite.”

Kimutai, who has always topped his class and whose aspiration is to be a doctor, lives in Ololmasani village in Transmara, Narok County.

“The school recorded a mean score of 391.94 in the 2021 exams as compared to 383 in 2020. It is good progress and we thank God,” said Ms Daisy Langat, Kimutai’s class teacher.

Jabez Kipchumba,, who came second in the county with 421 marks at Dr Steury Memorial primary school, also has his eyes set on Alliance.

“I want to pursue medicine at the university and I will focus on delivering the requisite grades in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam in four years,” Kipchumba said.

Ms Lilian Kagendo, the headteacher at Dr Steury Memorial school said Kipchumba was a hard-working, disciplined and committed learner, who came top of his class in the institution’s examinations ahead of the KCPE exam.





***********************************************************

Top scorers in the country from the banditry prone Kerio Valley

By Florah Koech and Fred Kibor





When thousands of the 2021 KCPE examination candidates sat their national exam two weeks ago, those in the banditry prone areas of Baringo and Kerio Valley had to be moved to safer schools, owing to incessant attacks and killings by armed bandits.

Despite being caught in the crossfire, Marion Jepchirchir, 14, was among the top scorers in the country after posting 417 marks at St Benedict’s School of Peace Primary School, Arror, in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Her school is among those established in the region as a tool to restore peace and integrate communities living on the boundaries of Turkana, Marakwet, Trans Nzoia and Uganda.

“Insecurity made our learning a real struggle,” she told the Nation. “On multiple occasions, we would seek refuge in the priest’s house because of sporadic gunfire. We skipped learning as we sought safety, and I am grateful for the results,” says the top scorer who wishes to join Alliance Girls High School and fulfil her dream of studying medicine and becoming a neurosurgeon.

Her mother, Ms Florence Kimosop, described her daughter as diligent, disciplined and hardworking.

******************************************************

Pokot’s finest: West Pokot girls defy the shackles of FGM, early marriage to post good results

By Oscar Kakai

Marion Chelimo Ng’olepus (in yellow). Photo credit: Pool

It was jubilation in Makutano town in West Pokot County after Marion Chelimo Ng’olepus of Kapenguria Town View Academy emerged the top girl in the county with 415 marks, a significant win in a community still entangled in the shackles of cultural practices that disadvantage girls.

Two other girls, Gracious Apario of St Mary’s Assumption and Michelle Nafula of Makutano Central Academy posted excellent results.

Gracious scored 413 marks, while Michelle scored 388 marks, with her school posting a mean score of 318.91.

Chelimo, 15, from Mbayayi village in Kabichibich area, Pokot South sub-county, wants to join Alliance Girls High School, and dreams of becoming a neurosurgeon.

“I didn’t expect to get 415 marks. I expected 400,” she told the Nation.

Her mother, Ms Florence Lonyangapoi, was full of admiration for her second-born child, even as she thanked her teachers.

“Chelimo has made me and the whole of Pokot county proud and we thank God. My girl’s performance has revealed that girls can do better than boys if given a chance,” she said.

Noting that FGM was still deeply rooted in the community, Ms Lonyangapoi urged West Pokot resident to embrace the girl child by taking girls to school.

She called on Pokot residents to shun female genital mutilation and early marriages, regretting that many women do not allow their girls to go to school.

Gracious Apario, 14, of St Mary’s Assumption, who is from a family of three, said the secret to her success was prayer.

She says her mother sacrificed a lot to pay for her school fees, urging girls in the community to focus on education and shun early marriage.

Her mother Nancy Lebit attributed her success to hard work, humility, discipline and determination to succeed in life, in the face of obstacles on her path.

******************************************************************

Identical even in exams, Kisumu's twins fly high in KCPE

By Angeline Ochieng

Amani Samuel (in white shirt) and his twin brother Imani Joel. Photo credit: Angeline Ochieng | Nation Media Group

When Prof Magoha announced that the top marks in the 2021 KCPE exam had dropped slightly, the hearts of Amani Samuel and Imani Joel skipped a beat.

The two candidates, who are identical twins, had been looking forward to a good performance.

“When we heard that the top candidate had scored 428 marks, which was lower than last year, the news lowered our expectations,” said Amani.

Yesterday, however, the two, who were pupils at Golden Elites Academy in Kisumu, were more than elated after learning that they had both scored more than 400 marks.

While Amani, the top student in the school, scored 418 marks, his brother Imani scored 412.

“I was more than excited after receiving my results. I had expected to score 400,” said Amani.

“I had expected to score averagely. I thank God that the results came out this way, with us performing well,” added Imani.

The two, who are hoping to secure admission to Nairobi School, said the good performance came with a lot of sacrifice and teamwork.

“We had to sacrifice our sleep and leisure. We would study separately and only consult each other in case of any difficulties,” said Imani, who confirmed that many times he would help his brother in Kiswahili while his brother would assist him in English.

They also revealed that those around them played a major role in ensuring they performed well.

While teachers and fellow students offered help in school, their mother Jackline Bwire would wake them up every morning to study.

“All I can say is that this is God’s doing. We did our best and He ensured our hard work paid off,” said a jolly Imani.

Ms Bwire, a widow, said the two had made her proud, standing out despite the challenges of Covid-19.

She described the twins as bold learners who were quick to inquire from their teachers and fellow students when they had difficulties with their school work.

“They always performed well, but the score came as a surprise. They were hardworking and good time managers,” said Ms Bwire, who said the two were also active drama club members in school.

The two hope to continue with their teamwork if admitted to the same high school. When they grow up, Amani aspires to become a film director while his brother Imani wants to become a journalist.

**********************************************************

He beat the odds to make history for Lamu East

By Kalume Kazungu

Al-Amin Mahamoud Mohamed Ahmed and his mother Muhsina Vae. Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu | Nation Media Group

For Al-Amin Mahamoud Mohamed Ahmed, no amount of challenges could hinder him from succeeding in the KCPE exam.

From threats of insecurity in Lamu by Al-Shabaab and rampant drug abuse on the remote island of Kizingitini in Lamu East Sub-County, Lamu County, Al-Amin, 14, beat numerous odds to score 403 marks.

He studied at the Kizingitini Boys Primary School, one of the few public institutions found in Lamu East.

Al-Amin has made history by being the first candidate to score 400 marks and above in the KCPE exam in the entire sub-county.

In the 2020 KCPE exam, the top candidate in Lamu East was Maimuna Shakuwe Msalam from Kizingitini Girls Primary School, who scored 388 marks. The previous year, the top candidate, from Lamu Girls Primary School, had 375 marks.

Speaking to Nation.Africa at his parent’s home, an overwhelmed Al-Amin narrated how he was choosy with friendships, keeping away from bad company to ensure he excelled in the exam.

Kizingitini has a high school dropout rate. Most end up victims of drug abuse.

“I knew education hasn’t really been embraced in my village due to societal challenges, but I wanted to make a difference. I used to wake up at 4am to study. In the evening, I would study until 10pm. At school, I had to be selective with friends. My study group was made up of God-fearing, disciplined, hardworking, and focused pupils,” he said.

Al-Amin, who hopes to join Alliance Boys High School, aspires to be a pilot.

“I knew nothing would rescue my mother and the family from poverty except education. I am determined to change my mother’s life. I want her to be comfortable in the future,” he said.

His mother, Ms Muhsina Vae, 40, could not hide her joy following her first-born’s excellent performance.

“I have no job. I am a housewife but I have always struggled to ensure my son is comfortable in school. I preferred sleeping hungry just to buy stationery for Al-Amin in school. I know I have nothing to offer my son as inheritance except education. I am happy that my son is doing wonders education-wise,” she said Ms Vae.

Mr Khaldun Vae, a board of management official at Kizingitini Primary and also Al-Amin’s uncle, congratulated teachers, the board, parents, and candidates at the school for their excellent performance.