EACC: Wa Iria, wife benefitted from Sh542 million fraudulent contract

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has obtained orders freezing two properties belonging to the wife of former Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria.

The High Court issued the order pending conclusion of an ongoing suit for recovery of over Sh542 million that EACC wants the former governor, his wife and associates to surrender to the national government.

EACC is seeking the recovery of Sh542,610,615 from Wa Iria family.

The former governor is accused of embezzling public money and investing in properties belonging to him, his wife and his associates.

The two properties include includes a Nairobi Block (83/14/309) located at Umoja Innercore valued at Sh7,500,000, and a LR No. Mweiga Thungare/Block II/Therange Parcel Number 762 valued at Sh8,800,000.

According to the anti-corruption body, the move comes following its completed investigations into the allegations of procurement irregularities, and conflict of interest amongst public officials in the County Government of Murang’a during the leadership of Mr Wa Iria.

The commission said that from its probe, Top Image Media Consultants, which is associated with the former governor had been solely awarded media buying tenders worth Sh542,610,615 out of all companies prequalified between financial years 2013/2014 and 2016/2017.

Last year, the commission equally frozen assets worth Sh542 million associated with Mr Wa Iria that was believed to have been acquired on proceeds of corruption.

In the run up to the concluded General Election, Mr Wa Iria was interested in the presidential seat, but his suitability for the top seat in the country was questioned by the commission.

He was among the 241 aspirants who the anti-corruption commission had sought to be barred from contesting over integrity issues surrounding them.

The commission had written to Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), accusing him of destroying evidence during investigations.

In the end, Mr Wa Iria was barred by the electoral body for failing to submit his requirements on time, and he ended up moving with his Usawa Kwa Wote party to the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition (Azimio).



