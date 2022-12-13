EACC freezes Sh48m belonging to City Hall man

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has frozen Sh48 million belonging to a City Hall employee over unexplained wealth.

This came after High Court Judge Esther Maina granted the anti-graft agency orders to freeze the funds belonging to Wilson Nashon Kanani to allow for investigations into how he got the money despite earning a net salary of Sh55,000 per month.

The court has also barred Mr Kanani, his agents and servants from withdrawing, transferring or in any other way dealing with funds held in various bank accounts.

The county employee is being investigated by EACC amid allegations that he received bribes and kickbacks through his office.

EACC said investigations revealed that Mr Kanani had between received Sh506.3 million between January 2016 and October 2022, suspected to be proceeds of corruption.

The money was allegedly received through bank accounts in his name using companies associated with him, his wife and his children who are minors.

In addition, Mr Kanani is said to own a house at Phenom Estate in Lang'ata, a residential house and rental property in Busia, an apartment in Lang'ata NHC estate and an apartment in Kahawa.

According to EACC, the Nairobi County government employee’s duties include regulation, monitoring and surveillance of all outdoor advertisement. His work entails ensuring advertisers comply with approvals and payments for advertisements.