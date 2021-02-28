EAC okays Kenya’s proposal to go it alone with European Union

President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House in Nairobi on February 27, 2021, when he took over as chair of the East African Community.

Photo credit: PSCU

  • First tabled in 2016, only Kenya and Rwanda had signed and ratified it while Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi and South Sudan dragged their feet, arguing it could damage their nascent industries.

The East African Community member States on Saturday endorsed Kenya’s proposal for individual accession to a trade deal with the European Union, seeing it as a cure for continual wrangles over the agreement.

