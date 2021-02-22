UK goods get 25-year tax free entry in Kenya pact

Cabinet Secretary for Industrialisation, Trade and Enterprise Development Betty Maina

Cabinet Secretary for Industrialisation, Trade and Enterprise Development Betty Maina with UK's International Trade Minister Ranil Jayawardena during the signing of the new Kenya-UK trade deal in London, United Kingdom. Also present is Kenya's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Amb Manoah Esipisu.

By  Edwin Mutai

Parliamentary Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Nairobi signed a post-Brexit trade deal with the UK last December 8, preserving duty- and quota-free access of exports, after London formally exited the EU on December 31.

  • The National Assembly’s Trade, Industry and Cooperatives committee last Thursday tabled its report on its consideration of the EPA, setting the stage for debate by the House.

Kenya’s trade pact with UK will allow British firms to ship in goods duty-free for a period of 25 years.

