File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Duncan Wachira: Moi’s police boss who secretly hosted Kibaki team

logo (11)

By  Mwangi Muiruri  &  Stephen Munyiri

Former Police Commissioner Duncan Wachira will be remembered as one whose tenure (1996-1998) was to help President Daniel Moi tighten his grip on power despite his increasing unpopularity with the masses.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Battle for Hustler Nation

  2. BBI route to referendum

  3. Turkwel dam poses danger to 300,000 people

  4. Pesa to pay Sh500,000 fine

  5. More children caught up in deadly lovers’ tiffs

In the headlines