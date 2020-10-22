Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

A closer look at Wachira, the police chief who blew the lid on 1990s tribal clashes

By  Alex Ndegwa

Nation Media group

What you need to know:

  • Wachira, who served as police chief from 1996 to 1998, told the commission chaired by Justice Akilano Akiwumi that intelligence about impending attacks was hidden from him, as he painted a picture of rogue intelligence officers who seemed to enjoy protection from high up. 
  • The commission, which held public sittings between July 14 1998 and June 11 1999, laid bare correspondence between the police chief and CID bosses that exposed the dissatisfaction with security lapses.

Former police commissioner Duncan Wachira, who died on Wednesday, had protested against a conspiracy of silence by special branch officers that abetted tribal clashes in the 1990s and exposed State-sponsored terror. 

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Battle for Hustler Nation

  2. BBI route to referendum

  3. Turkwel dam poses danger to 300,000 people

  4. Pesa to pay Sh500,000 fine

  5. More children caught up in deadly lovers’ tiffs

In the headlines