DPP Haji again seeks to amend graft case against Treasury ex-CS Rotich

Ex-Treasury CS Henry Rotich

Ex-Treasury CS Henry Rotich. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Prosecutors have filed a fresh application to amend corruption charges against former Treasury CS Henry Rotich and others in the Sh63 billion Kimwarer and Arror dams case.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.