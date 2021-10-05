Kenya got Sh16bn loan for Arror, Kimwarer dams during fraud probe

Ex-Treasury CS Henry Rotich

Ex-Treasury CS Henry Rotich. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Otiayo Guguyu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Court filings by Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji allege that Mr Rotich facilitated direct payment of the amount to Italy’s SACE Insurance contrary to the law, which requires that all payments are processed through the consolidated account in Kenya.

Kenya received Sh16.2 billion from Italian bank Intesa San Paolo for the construction of Arror and Kimwarer dams in a period when investigations into the misuse of funds in the project were ongoing.

