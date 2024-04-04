Do not pick your internships letters, KMPDU tells intern doctors

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has instructed intern doctors not to pick up their internship letters from the Ministry of Health.

KMPDU Secretary General Davji Atellah says the Sh45,000 to Sh70,000 monthly gross pay that the government wants to give the intern doctors is much less than the Sh150,000 monthly net pay the union is demanding.

KMPDU Secretary-General Davji Atellah said the money that the government claimed to have released for doctor interns was meant for all the medical interns.

“This was impunity of the highest order; you cannot purport to have released Sh2.4 billion for the intern doctors yet you have reduced their salaries by 91 per cent. We will not entertain this,” Dr Davji said.

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei had earlier announced the release of Sh2.4 billion.

“On the part of the national government, the following actions have been taken in fulfilment of its obligations: Facilitated the payment of basic salary arrears accrued by the National Government/entities arising from the 2017-2021 CBA. Secured the necessary budgetary support of Sh2.4 billion to facilitate the immediate deployment and posting of the 2023/24 cohort of junior doctors in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC),” he said.

But Dr Ateela countered: “For them to be paid as per the SRC, it means they have gone against the 2017 court order which ordered the implementation of the collective bargaining agreement.