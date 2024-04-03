Medics union

Striking doctors spell out conditions to resume work

Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union Secretary-General Davji Atellah (in suit) joins members in singing a song at the RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi on April 2,2024.



Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group
logo

By  Mercy Chelangat  &  Angela Oketch

What you need to know:

  • The doctors said that they have had fruitful meetings with Public Service CS Mr Kuria.
  • On the employment of doctors, the government has a plan to employ over 2,000 doctors.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Inside MPs' plot to control Sh96bn roads kitty

    Parliament

  2. PREMIUM How to keep children safe during holidays

    Easter Sunday

  3. PREMIUM US flags Kenya over graft in judiciary, public contracts

    DNKatherineTai1907lf

  4. PREMIUM Kenyans turn to sleep clinics as disorders rise

    Sleep disorder