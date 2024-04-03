Good news as State releases Sh2.4bn for intern doctors

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei on Tuesday night announced the release of funds to facilitate the deployment of intern doctors.

This is a glimmer of hope that the ongoing strike by doctors and clinical officers that has paralysed service delivery in all public hospitals could be resolved this week.

Mr Koskei said while they were leading the process as the national government, the second tier - the county governments - were also at various stages of addressing the issues raised in relation to their counties.

"On the part of the national government, the following actions have been taken in fulfilment of its obligations: Facilitated the payment of basic salary arrears accrued by the National Government/entities arising from the 2017-2021 CBA.

"Secured the necessary budgetary support of Sh2.4 billion to facilitate the immediate deployment and posting of the 2023/24 cohort of junior doctors in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC)," he said.

The issue of intern doctors has been one of the main grievances of the striking doctors, who earlier in the day vowed to continue the strike for as long as it takes to push for better working conditions.

There have already been reports of a spike in deaths at major referral hospitals across the country.

As a sign of goodwill, Mr Koskei urged the doctors to reciprocate the gesture by suspending the strike to facilitate the resumption of the court-sanctioned mediation under the auspices of the National Committee on the Health Sector.

"It is in this spirit that the leadership of KMPDU (Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists Dentists Union) is urged to comply with its obligations under the court orders by immediately suspending the ongoing industrial action," he said.

Sources in State House told the Nation Tuesday that President William Ruto, before flying out of the country, had instructed the Health and Treasury ministries as well as Mr Koskei to resolve the impasse over the strike before he flies back later in the week.

"As part of its mandate, the Whole of the Nation Approach Committee has isolated the nineteen issues raised in the industrial action notice and subsequently classified and prioritised each issue, further assigning responsibility to each tier of government.

"Six issues were categorised as being within the mandate of the National Government, nine issues were categorised as being within the mandate of the County Governments and four issues fell under the concurrent mandate," Mr Koskei said.

He also announced bursaries and scholarships for eligible postgraduate medical officers.

"In this regard, all eligible postgraduate medical officers are urged to collect their posting letters from the offices of the Ministry of Health with effect from Thursday, 4 April 2024," he said.

He said government at both levels, state agencies and institutional stakeholders support efforts to resolve the current dispute and bring a permanent end to the cycle of industrial action in the health sector.

"We remain committed to promoting constructive dialogue, addressing concerns and ensuring the health and well-being of all Kenyans," he said.

KMPDU on Tuesday lamented the reluctance of the Ministry and the Council of Governors to absorb its staff on permanent and pensionable terms.

"We have also noted the laxity and non-commitment of the Ministry of Health and the Council of Governors to absorb our Universal Health Coverage (UHC), CHERP and COVID-19 contract staff on permanent and pensionable terms who have been on contract for over four years with inferior terms of service.

"Discrimination in the workplace is when you have two employees with the same qualifications, same working environment and similar duties, but one has superior terms of service on permanent and pensionable contracts, while the other has inferior contractual terms."

"The above grievances remain unaddressed by the Ministry of Health and County Governments, despite our persistent efforts to have them addressed since 2021.

"We want the Ministry of Health to immediately post and pay Public Health Officers Interns, Nutritionists Interns and Pharmaceutical Technologists Interns as per the job group and existing laws, and for the Ministry of Health and County Governments to immediately absorb all contracted Universal Health Coverage (UHC) staff, CHERP and COVID 19 staff under the principles of equal pay for equal work," the union said.

"If these demands are not met by your offices within seven days from the date of service of this demand notice, the three listed unions will individually initiate calls for industrial action."

All eyes will be on the KMPDU to see if they will call off the strike and offer some relief to the beleaguered health sector.