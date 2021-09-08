Do not numb your pain; embrace it and you will conquer the dark days

Everywhere we go, we try our best to avoid pain because we know there might be no remedy for it.

However, no matter how fast or how far we run, pain always has a way of catching up to us; it comes where you least expect it, when you least expect it, and from whom you least expect.

Pain has a tendency of breaking that heart into a million different pieces to a point where you no longer understand the purpose of your being. I see the tears that escape your eye when no one is looking, the tears behind that beautiful smile, tears you shed when you lay in bed at night, crying yourself to sleep.

Pain has become so hard to deal with that we have opted to numbing it by abusing drugs to forget it, even if just for a second.

Many are running to meaningless relationships, with the aim of forgetting the loss of a loved one.

Others are getting involved in shady businesses, just because they cannot think straight. Overwhelmed, young men and women are committing suicide because they cannot deal with pain.

You are in pain, you can hardly feel your heart beating. Tears have run out and you don’t know how else to handle it. There is no one else around you, your trust has been defiled, how lonely you feel! It is disheartening, but I need you to get up! Your family needs you to get up! Your friends need you to get up! I need you to rise up from that bed, from that sofa and clean up your room.

I need you to walk and even run around and get some fresh air. I need you to stop numbing that pain and face it. I need you to get over that boyfriend, or girlfriend, I need you to get over that friend, and I need you to stop faking that smile and wear a genuine one.

I need you to trust again, to see the importance you carry within you. I need you to see how many people you will be hurting when you choose to commit suicide.

I need you to consider how much pain you would cause them. I need you to see that you can make a difference even without that grade, without that degree, without that job.

I need you to see that life is so much more that the pain you have had to endure.