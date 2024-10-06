Activist Morara Kebaso’s life is in danger, family says

The family of activist David Morara Kebaso has condemned the attack on their kin during a public participation exercise on the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at the Bomas of Kenya last Friday.

Speaking to the press on Sunday evening, family spokesperson Tom Moindi said they were appalled by the way the political activist was manhandled by goons while political leaders, including Members of Parliament, watched.

Mr Moindi also called on the government to urgently investigate the incident and arrest those caught on camera throwing chairs at Mr Morara.

"The government must bring to account everyone who was recorded doing the heinous act at the Bomas of Kenya. Morara's life is in danger. He was seriously injured and has been receiving treatment since the attack," he said.

To safeguard their loved one, the family asked the State to provide police security to Morara who won the admiration of many Kenyans, and to the chagrin of the government, with his exposés on wastage of taxpayer’s money on stalled or abandoned projects.

The family's sentiments were echoed by Mr Patrick Mwongera, an official in Morara's office, who said that immediately after taking Morara to hospital, they moved him to a safe house.

This, he said, was to protect the activist, whose approach to accountability had apparently rubbed some people in power the wrong way.

“We are not going to take any chances! Morara’s life is in danger. We are being targeted by some people who do not want to hear what we stand for. We have received a video of a man holding a gun in a Subaru vehicle who is threatening to trace Morara and finish him off!” he said.

Mr Morara, visibly in pain, appeared with his family at the press briefing but did not address journalists.

Mr Mwongera said that they had not reported Morara’s attack to the police because the “same police officers were used to arrest our leader and came up with unsubstantiated charges against him last week”.

The Morara team said they suspected that the plan to attack the activist must have been premeditated because he was even denied entry to the Bomas and had to use another door other than the main entrance to access the venue.

“Things would have gone awry very easily. We had just arrived much to the joy of hundreds of Kenyans who even came to greet Morara. Suddenly, some goons started throwing chairs at Morara who was just sitting waiting for his turn to speak,” Mr Mwongera said.

The action was captured on camera, with footage showing seats being thrown at the activist, who had to be led away by some of his aides who surrounded him.

By Sunday evening, the public had managed to identify a woman suspected of instigating the melee at Bomas.

She is said to be a resident of Mlango Kubwa area in Mathare and was the first to throw the chair at Mr Morara before many others followed suit, causing chaos at the venue.

Although the Morara team has established her identity, they have been told to report to any police station as their leader could be re-arrested and charged with spurious offences as happened last week.

“This case is even more serious because we have no idea of who we are dealing with. Kenyans do not know that Morara was denied access to the emergency exit door when he attempted to run away from his attackers at Bomas. He remained stranded and it is at this point that he sustained even more injuries,” Mr Mwongera said.

The Nation contacted the Nairobi Regional Boss Adamson Bungei to enquire if any arrests had been made following the drama at Bomas and whether the woman, whose identity has been made public, is a person of interest to the police.

Mr Bungei, however, had not responded to the questions by the time of going to press.

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah is among Kenyan leaders who have called for the immediate investigation and arrest of the instigators of last Friday's violence in Bomas.

"Dear Kenyans, I unequivocally condemn the violence directed towards political activist and youthful government critic, Morara Kebaso. Such acts of aggression have no place in a democratic society that upholds the principles of free speech, open dialogue and peaceful assembly," he said.

Mr Mwongera also called on the government to provide Morara with additional security.